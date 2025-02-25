Hot Mess: Alix Earle’s podcast reportedly dropped by Alex Cooper’s network

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alix Earle’s podcast Hot Mess will reportedly no longer be part of Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network.

Earle, 24, joined Cooper’s, 30, venture back in 2023 soon after the Call Her Daddy podcast host announced the launch of her network.

Earle shot to fame on TikTok for her popular “Get Ready with Me” videos and was quickly labeled the app’s new “It Girl.” Her podcast invites fans to listen in on a weekly recap of her life.

According to Variety, the Unwell Network has now renounced all rights to Hot Mess, and SiriusXM will no longer be selling ads for the podcast.

Earle and Cooper have yet to share a statement about the news. The Independent has contacted representatives for both for comment.

The report comes amid rumors that Cooper and Earle are feuding. While the two of them have not made any public statements about each other, fans noticed that Earle appeared to skip Cooper’s recent Super Bowl party in New Orleans even though she was in the city.

Earle’s (left) podcast being dropped comes amid rumors that she and Cooper are feuding ( Getty Images )

Others speculated that a dispute may have arisen over Earle’s contract. Back in December, she had her father TJ on an episode of Hot Mess called “Family, Finances, & Football.”

During the episode, Earle clarified that her dad is her manager and considers him to be good at having “hard conversations with people.” He said that these conversations usually happen when Earle’s full potential isn’t being reached or if she isn’t doing what “she needs to be doing.”

Earle has previously sparked controversy after racist comments she made on question-and-answer site ASKfm in 2014 resurfaced.

The influencer issued an apology on social media in August last year, saying she was “deeply sorry” for the comments.

“A couple of weeks ago, screenshots surfaced from my old ask.fm account showing me using a slur in the summer of 2014,” Earle began her lengthy statement. “I am taking accountability and want to make it clear that I was 13 years old and did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word. That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age. That is absolutely not the way I speak or what I stand for.”

She continued: “I am deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart. I promise you that could not be further from the truth.”

Announcing the launch of her podcast network in 2023, Cooper said: “We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what’s top-of-mind today for this generation.”

In addition to signing Earle, Cooper also signed Madeline Argy with her podcast Pretty Lonesome.

Call Her Daddy was formerly owned by the conservative media company Barstool Sports until Cooper signed a distribution deal with Spotify in 2021 worth $60 million. It is now distributed by SiriusXM.