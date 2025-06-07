Alan Yentob’s final interview set to air on BBC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alan Yentob’s last interview will air on BBC Two on Sunday (8 June), the broadcaster has confirmed.

Yentob, the presenter and longtime BBC executive, died in May at the age of 78.

His final programme will be an interview with the artist Jenny Saville, titled When Alan Yentob Met Jenny Saville.

The documentary is set to air as part of a special tribute night on BBC Two and iPlayer, featuring some of the presenter’s best-loved films, including his interviews with the likes of David Bowie, Salman Rushdie and Mel Brooks.

Yentob had been working with Saville on a film for his Imagine documentary series before his death and persuaded the artist, who rose to fame during the Young British Artists (YBAs) movement of the late Eighties and early Nineties, to allow cameras into her studio for the first time in nearly three decades.

“Alan and I were beginning to work on a documentary about my paintings from across the years,” Saville said. “It was an honour to know Alan, who I’d met in my early twenties and we reconnected to make this film.”

open image in gallery Yentob persuaded Saville to allow cameras into her studio for the first time in nearly three decades ( BBC Studios )

Suzy Klein, the BBC’s head of arts and classical music TV, hailed Yentob as “a titan of arts broadcasting” and described his last interview as a “testament to his relentless curiosity and advocacy for the arts across many decades”.

News of Yentob’s death was confirmed by his wife Philippa Walker, who described the Arena host as “curious, funny, annoying, late and creative in every cell of his body” as well as “the kindest of men and a profoundly moral man”.

open image in gallery Yentob was hailed as ‘a towering figure in British broadcasting’ by the BBC’s director-general ( Getty Images )

Yentob joined the BBC in 1968 as a trainee and would later secure unprecedented access to David Bowie to film the documentary Cracked Actor.

He became the controller of BBC Two in 1988 and later took on the same role at BBC One between 1993 and 1997. In 2004, he was announced as the broadcaster’s creative director.

He commissioned hit BBC shows such as Absolutely Fabulous, the 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth, Have I Got News for You and Wallace and Gromit.

In a tribute, BBC director-general Tim Davie said that Yentob was “a towering figure in British broadcasting and the arts” and “cultural visionary” who “shaped decades of programming at the BBC and beyond”.