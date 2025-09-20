Alan Davies on why QI might not have been a good idea for him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alan Davies has suggested that QI might not have been a good idea for him.

The English comedian and former Jonathan Creek star is a permanent panellist on the long-standing BBC Two programme, created by John Lloyd and hosted by Stephen Fry.

While he has appeared on the series for 20 years, Davies, 59, thinks this might be too long.

“Was doing QI a good idea? I don’t know,” he told the i, adding: “I don’t really like doing the same thing for too long.”

He previously told Saga Magazine he considered quitting the show in 2013, but realised it would have been an idiotic move” as “it’s an amazing programme and a privilege to be involved”.

Davies, who is embarking on his first comedy tour in a decade, also once hit out at the fact the quiz show was not broadcast in America, which he believes blocked the show from becoming “world changing”.

“They’re not allowed to show it in America because they can’t get clearance on all the images that are used in the background. It’s one of the most ridiculous things I’ve come across yet in my career.”

In America, every single image must be cleared and someone paid, making broadcast agreements difficult.

QI, which stands for “Quite Interesting”, sees panellists answering extremely obscure questions they are unlikely to get correct.

Davies also claimed that Fry quit his hosting role on QI due to budget cuts that made him feel “overworked”.

open image in gallery Alan Davies on ‘QI’ ( BBC )

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Davies said that Fry was doing “three shows in 24 hours”.

“Sometimes he’d go upstairs and have a vodka and tonic and a lie down then come back and say: ‘I don’t want to do this’.” Davies said.

“It’s absolutely right he’s stepped down. He didn’t want to do it any more. It’s a new era. We have a really good replacement.

“There’s a good atmosphere around the show. Sandi Toksvig is really good at it. I had a great time making the show. I was funny. I actually have a bit more room.”

Fry announced that he would step down as host of the BBC Two comedy quiz in October 2015. His final episode aired the following year.

“For 13 years I had one of the best jobs on television,” he said in a statement at the time.

open image in gallery Stephen Fry quit ‘QI’ after 13 years in October 2015 ( Getty Images )

“Behind the camera squadrons of quite extraordinarily brilliant researchers, programme makers and uniquely curious (in both senses of the word) people making that job so much easier.

“In front of the camera, generations of lively minds and above all of course the wonder of nature that is Alan Davies.”

Sandi Toksvig was announced as the new presenter, with show creator Lloyd calling her the “perfect person to occupy his [Fry’s] giant shoes”.

“Sandi will be the first female host of a mainstream comedy panel on British television - an appointment that is well overdue,” he added.