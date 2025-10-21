Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Channel 4’s Dispatches has claimed a UK television first by utilising an artificial intelligence (AI) presenter.

The programme, Will AI Take My Job? aired Monday evening, investigating AI automation's impact on sectors from law to medicine.

Viewers discovered at the show's close that its host, Aisha Gaban, was entirely AI-generated.

The AI presenter said: “AI is going to touch everybody’s lives in the next few years. And for some, it will take their jobs. Call centre workers? Customer service agents? Maybe even TV presenters like me. Because I’m not real. In a British TV first, I’m an AI presenter.

open image in gallery Dr Tom Rustom with AI counterpart ( Channel 4/PA )

“Some of you might have guessed: I don’t exist, I wasn’t on location reporting this story. My image and voice were generated using AI.”

Highlighting the growing accessibility of AI tools in the job market, the show revealed that nearly three quarters of UK bosses have already introduced AI into tasks once carried out by humans.

The stunt aimed to raise a wider question about trust and authenticity in the digital age with the broadcaster adding that it will not be using AI presenters regularly.

Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs, specialist factual and sport at Channel 4, said: “The use of an AI presenter is not something we will be making a habit of at Channel 4 – instead our focus in news and current affairs is on premium, fact checked, duly impartial and trusted journalism – something AI is not capable of doing.

open image in gallery Trainee solicitor Charlotte Jacques meets herself in AI ( Channel 4/PA )

“But this stunt does serve as a useful reminder of just how disruptive AI has the potential to be – and how easy it is to hoodwink audiences with content they have no way of verifying.”

The AI anchor was produced by AI fashion brand Seraphinne Vallora for Kalel Productions, using prompts to create a digital human capable of delivering on-camera performances.

Stream Will AI Take My Job? Dispatches on Channel4.com