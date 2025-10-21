Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Channel 4’s Dispatches claims to be the first to use AI presenter

It was revealed to viewers that the presenter was AI-generated at the end of the show

Lauren Del Fabbro
Tuesday 21 October 2025 03:44 EDT
Will artificial intelligence help or hinder the future of humanity?

Channel 4’s Dispatches has claimed a UK television first by utilising an artificial intelligence (AI) presenter.

The programme, Will AI Take My Job? aired Monday evening, investigating AI automation's impact on sectors from law to medicine.

Viewers discovered at the show's close that its host, Aisha Gaban, was entirely AI-generated.

The AI presenter said: “AI is going to touch everybody’s lives in the next few years. And for some, it will take their jobs. Call centre workers? Customer service agents? Maybe even TV presenters like me. Because I’m not real. In a British TV first, I’m an AI presenter.

Dr Tom Rustom with AI counterpart
Dr Tom Rustom with AI counterpart (Channel 4/PA)

“Some of you might have guessed: I don’t exist, I wasn’t on location reporting this story. My image and voice were generated using AI.”

Highlighting the growing accessibility of AI tools in the job market, the show revealed that nearly three quarters of UK bosses have already introduced AI into tasks once carried out by humans.

The stunt aimed to raise a wider question about trust and authenticity in the digital age with the broadcaster adding that it will not be using AI presenters regularly.

Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs, specialist factual and sport at Channel 4, said: “The use of an AI presenter is not something we will be making a habit of at Channel 4 – instead our focus in news and current affairs is on premium, fact checked, duly impartial and trusted journalism – something AI is not capable of doing.

Trainee solicitor Charlotte Jacques meets herself in AI
Trainee solicitor Charlotte Jacques meets herself in AI (Channel 4/PA)

“But this stunt does serve as a useful reminder of just how disruptive AI has the potential to be – and how easy it is to hoodwink audiences with content they have no way of verifying.”

The AI anchor was produced by AI fashion brand Seraphinne Vallora for Kalel Productions, using prompts to create a digital human capable of delivering on-camera performances.

