Ahsoka fans have applauded the “great” casting choice to replace the late Ray Stevenson in season two.

Stevenson played fan-favourite character jedi Baylan Skoll in the Disney Plus series before he died in May 2023, three months before the series premiered.

The actor, also known for his roles in Thor, Vikings, and the Divergent film franchise, was 58 years old when he died following a short illness.

After much discussion over who would replace the actor in the Star Wars spin-off – and whether or not the role should be recast at all – it has now been announced that Scottish star Rory McCann will be stepping into the part.

McCann is best known for his memorable portrayal of the brute known as The Hound (aka Sandor Clegane) on HBO’s Game of Thrones. He appeared in all seasons of the hit show, besides series five.

open image in gallery Ray Stevenson died in May 2023 ( Getty )

Fans of Ahsoka have praised the decision, with many people on Reddit calling it a “great choice”.

“I’ve been waiting with baited breath to find out who they would cast to try to fill such an impactful role, Ray was so amazing I couldn’t think of anyone that would be able to bring that same imposing aura,” wrote one person. “This casting 100 per cent nails it, cannot wait for Ahsoka season two now.”

“As far as replacements go, this is solid,” agreed another, with someone else adding: “I was fully in the Liev Schreiber camp, but Rory McCann is a very good choice. He can look the part and has more range than people think.”

open image in gallery Rory McCann as The Hound in ‘Game of Thrones’

American actor Liev Schreiber, known for Asteroid City, Don’t Look Up, and Ray Donovan, was another name floating around casting discussions.

Like Stevenson, McCann is incredibly tall at 198cm. Stevenson was marginally shorter at 191cm.

Beyond Game of Thrones, McCann, 55, is known for roles including Hot Fuzz and Jumanji: The Next Level. Recently he starred in Gladiator II alongside Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal.

open image in gallery Ray Stevenson in ‘Ahsoka' ( LucasFilm )

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it is unclear when the new season of Ahsoka will begin shooting or who will be directing. Confirmed to be returning as showrunner is season one’s Dave Filoni.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as a former Jedi who partners up with a former apprentice to prevent the evil Empire from re-forming. Also starring in the series are Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Lieu Bordizzo.

In October last year, the show was rocked by another tragedy when costume designer Shawna Trpcic unexpectedly died aged 56.

Season one of Ahsoka is available to stream in full on Disney Plus.