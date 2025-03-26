Adolescence director on ‘sucker punch’ scene and whether show should get a series two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adolescence director Philip Barantini has added his voice to those of others behind the hit show who say it should not have a second series.

The four-part drama, released on Netflix, sees 13-year-old Jamie Miller – played by newcomer Owen Cooper – accused of murdering a girl in his class.

Created by writer Jack Thorne and This Is England star Stephen Graham, who also stars as Jamie’s father Eddie, the programme examines themes of misogyny and online bullying and has ignited a national conversation about social media and the manosphere.

Mr Thorne said this week he does not believe there should be a second series, as Jamie’s story is finished.

Mr Barantini echoed those thoughts when asked about the possibility of a second series, saying Adolescence should be “a standalone thing”.

“The conversation that it’s sparked has just blown my mind,” he said.

Owen Cooper, left, and Stephen Graham in ‘Adolescence’ ( AP )

“I mean, we really did hope that it would spark a bit of a conversation for parents, but the fact that it’s gone global, and it’s just this little town that we shot it in, and it was a small British TV show that we were making.

“But I don’t personally (think there should be another series), I think it’s a package of this moment in time, and I think personally, that’s how I feel about it.”

He went on to say that a well-received scene, which sees Eddie looking down at the site of Katie’s murder, was not in the script originally, but said it was a “sucker punch” when the idea was brought forward.

Barantini explained: “It’s powerful, because your son has been responsible for this child’s death.

“What that must do to a parent is horrific and what Eddie is taking on, and to be able to see him have been brave enough to go to the murder site where your son has committed this act, and to pay your respects.

“We just thought it was incredibly powerful and we needed to show it.”