Adolescence star Christine Tremarco was assisted by BBC Breakfast host charlie Stayt after suffering a funny wardrobe malfunction during her live interview.

Tremarco stars alongside Stephen Graham in the four-part drama, which has become Netflix’s most successful limited series of all time since its release earlier this month. In it, she plays the mother of Jamie Miller (newcomer Owen Cooper), who is arrested for murdering afellow student at his school.

On Friday (28 March), the actor was discussing the impact of the show, as well as the filming technique of each episode being one long continuous take, on the BBC morning show.

As she broke down the unpredictability of filming the show in such a way, revealing how things went “wrong”, Tremarco’s ring went flying off her finger.

“Things happened in episode one. the lights went out in the studio,” she said as the ring landed loudly on the table in front of her. “I think that was my ring,” she said, with co-host Nina Warhurst emphasising her point that “things go wrong”.

Tremarco continued: “The lights went out in the studio and it was in the interview scenes but the cast just carried on. But then it had to cut because the lights had gone out but they just sort of improvised around the lights going off again.

“‘Or a door was shut once in episode four when a camera was coming through and the door was meant to be a bit open – things like that.”

At the end of the interview, Stayt located Tremarco’s ring and gave it back to her.

open image in gallery ‘Adolescence’ star Catherine Tremarco’s ring flew off her finger midway through her ‘BBC Breakfast’ interview ( BBC )

“Nice to see you here this morning, thank you very much,” he said, adding: “Shall I just recover your – shall I just get that for you? Throwing your arms around so much, that’s what happens. Anything can happen!”

Shot in one-take, each episode of Adolescence follows characters in real-time as they attempt to get to the bottom of the incident. Exploring topical issues including incel culture, misogyny and the online “manosphere”, Graham, who co-created and wrote the show, was inspired by news reports of stabbings of young girls.

“I read an article about a young boy stabbing a young girl,” the actor toldThe Independent. “And then maybe a couple of months later, on the news there was [another] young boy who’d stabbed a young girl, and if I’m really honest with you, they hurt my heart.”

He explained that the storyline explores a complexity of topics and that parents need to be “mindful” of the external influences working on their children.

open image in gallery Stephen Graham in ‘Adolescence’ ( Netflix )

“It’s just being mindful of the fact that not only we parent our children, and not only the school educates our children,” he said. “But also there’s influences that we have no idea of that are having profound effects on our young culture, profound effects, positive and extremely negative. So it’s having a look at that and seeing that we’re all accountable.”