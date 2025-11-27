Adele Roberts reveals latest health scare as ‘concerning lump’ removed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Television personality and radio presenter Adele Roberts has shared her immense relief, declaring she is "absolutely buzzing" after a "concerning" lump removed from her neck was confirmed as benign.

The broadcaster, who holds the record for the fastest aggregate time for a woman to complete all World Marathon Major races with a stoma bag, praised the NHS.

She noted she was placed on the waiting list for the removal just before competing in the Sydney Marathon last August.

Roberts was fitted with a stoma bag, which attaches to her abdomen to collect waste, following her treatment for bowel cancer, diagnosed in 2021.

Post-operation, she updated her Instagram followers with photos of her neck and herself in a hospital gown.

She said: “Thank you NHS. What a week so far – it’s only Wednesday and I’ve already had a camera up my bum, an enema (that I thought would NEVER END) and some test results that I’ve been worried about since summer.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been sending me messages recently (noticing my array of plasters and patches).

“I didn’t want to say as it’s something I’ve been worrying about… but at the start of summer I got a concerning lump on my neck… which wouldn’t go away and then it grew into a bit of a monster.

“Nobody knew what it was and it wasn’t responding to treatment so I had to have it looked at by a specialist and removed.

“With my recent health troubles and knowing you can never take anything for granted… it has been playing on my mind.”

She added: “I was put on the waiting list for removal just before the Sydney Marathon… so it’s been on our minds for a while… but all that running helped me so much and gave me a way to channel my feelings, stay positive, and think of all the people we were raising money for.

“It turned a worrying time into a very happy time.

“Even though I’ll have a wonky scar on my neck. I’m proud of it… and grateful.

“It’ll be my newest piece of body art! My newest piece of Kintsugi. A Japanese term ‘celebrating and embracing imperfection. Treating healing as an essential part of the human experience'”.

Roberts added that she was “absolutely buzzing” after her test results from the dermatology unit showed the lump was benign.

She also said the hospital were unable to get a clear reading after an endoscopy and said she will be back for “round two” soon.

She said: “Hoping there’s no new growths hiding down there and I can leave the NHS alone for a bit.

“If you’re reading this and you’re worried about anything please speak to someone. Early detection saves lives.”

Roberts, who was a BBC Radio 1 presenter, left the station after eight years in 2023 and competed on ITV show Dancing On Ice in 2024.