Emmy-winning NYPD Blue actor Kim Delaney arrested after domestic dispute

Kim Delaney, best known for her role as Detective Diane Russell in ABC’s Nineties police procedural NYPD Blue, was arrested over the weekend following an alleged domestic dispute.

The actor, 63, was arrested Saturday morning at her Marina Del Rey home after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a disturbance at her residence.

“Subsequent to an investigation by deputies, Mrs. Kim Delaney was arrested for an assault with a deadly weapon and [her partner] Mr. James Morgan was arrested for battery,” the LASD said in a statement, per CBS News.

According to TMZ, who spoke to law enforcement sources, Delaney and Morgan had gotten into a heated argument that turned physical.

Delaney was charged with felony assault and remains behind bars as of Monday morning, according to the LASD inmate website. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Independent has reached out to Delaney’s representative as well as the LASD for comment.

Delaney starred in 137 episodes of the cult classic NYPD Blue from 1995 to 2003. In 1997, she landed her first and only Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Det. Diane Russell. She went on to earn two additional Emmy nominations in 1998 and 1999 in the same category.

Prior to her time on NYPD Blue, she featured on 36 episodes of the daytime soap opera All My Children from 1981 to 1994. She is also known for her roles in General Hospital, Army Wives, Philly and CSI: Miami.

More recently, she appeared as Jennifer Sheridan on four episodes of the NBC drama Chicago Fire.

Last October, Delaney celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Morgan. “A beautiful 2nd wedding anniversary!!! 10/11. And now anniversary weekend! Great memories! I love you, hubby-your wife for life,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of the two of them.

Delaney’s latest arrest isn’t her first run-in with the law. In 2002, after a years-long struggle with alcoholism, she was arrested in Malibu for drunk driving. That arrest resulted in her being dropped from CSI: Miami. She entered rehab the following year.

However, in 2005, she was again caught driving while intoxicated, leading her to lose custody of her son, who was in the car with her at the time.

Meanwhile, Delaney was sued in January 2024 for an alleged hit-and-run incident that took place in 2022.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org