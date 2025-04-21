911 star pays tribute after main character is killed off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

911 actor Aisha Hinds is honouring her co-star, who became the show’s first lead cast member to be killed off.

The procedural series, following firefighters in Los Angeles, is no stranger to putting its characters in danger – but in the latest episode, which aired on Thursday (17 April), it went one further and killed off its first main character in eight seasons.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In the latest instalment, fire captain Robert “Bobby” Nash, the series’s male lead played by Peter Krause, died after being exposed to a lethal virus. His fate has been confirmed by the show’s co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear.

Krause reflected on his character’s death in a statement that read: “I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss.

“That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honours them. We at 911 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe.

He honoured his cast, stating: “I will miss my beloved and unruly children of the 118. Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman and Anirudh Pisharody: this is a tough goodbye. Stay unruly, but be professional and get the job done. Misfit heroes need each other. That’s how we do it at our firehouse. Pass it along to the next new guy.”

Hinds, who plays Henrietta Wilson, has now spoken out on Krause’s departure, calling the Six Feet Under and Parenthood star “a stunning actor”.

open image in gallery ‘911’ star Aisha Hinds as Henrietta ( ABC )

“His canon of work has always confirmed that, and witnessing him give full breadth, depth, humour, and physical energy to 9-1-1 episode after episode is a special honour I will never ever take for granted,” Hinds added on Instagram.

“This has been a cornerstone moment in my career that will live forever. I am grateful to Pete for his leadership. Grateful for the times he took care of my heart in the quiet moments. Grateful for the ways he ignited a laughter that got us through long days and nights.”

Minear called the episode “a knife in the heart”, with his co-star Angela Bassett, who plays his wife Athena, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “It was inconceivable to me that it was Bobby. It was incredulous to me that it was Bobby, so it was just very surprising.

“Sometimes, you’re just struck dumb – and that’s one of those moments because their bond has been so wonderful and so strong these past four or five years. I didn’t see that coming. None of us saw that coming.”

open image in gallery Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash in ‘911’ ( ABC )

Krause added in his statement: “I will miss my partner, Angela Bassett. Her strength and her sweetness, and us holding hands. We parted ways too soon.”

According to Minear, Krause’s fellow cast members were “shocked” when they discovered the news. The showrunner said of his decision: “Once I started thinking that somebody had to die, then the choice was, who? And the only choice that I thought made sense was Bobby. It makes sense for his character to have a tragic sacrifice as a conclusion of his entire journey in the show.

“And also, if there’s a character whose death is going to affect the most characters, who would that be? So, go big or go home.”

9-1-1, which premiered in January 2018, was co-created by Minear, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. A ninth season has been confirmed. It’s available to stream on NOW in the UK.