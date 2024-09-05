911: Lone Star fans devastated after Rob Lowe series canceled after five seasons

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



The announcement that 911: Lone Star has been canceled has left fans devastated.

The Fox drama, a spin-off of 911, focuses on first responders in Austin, Texas. It stars Rob Lowe and Gina Torres and has run since January 2020.

Deadline reported earlier today (September 5) that the upcoming fifth season of the show will be its last.

The news was met with sadness on social media. One fan account, @Save911LoneStar, had been lobbying for the show’s survival. They wrote: “I know this is not the news we wanted, and I wish more than ANYTHING that it wasn’t true, but now is a time to mourn our show, the show that gave us so much, means so much to us and the characters that allowed us to recognise ourselves and become part of our lives.”

Another fan added: “I can’t say I’m surprised but I’m still disappointed. I’ve absolutely loved Lone Star and while I’m sad it won’t have the usual 18 episodes, especially after this super long delay, I’m excited to see how the 126’s story will wrap.”

The show’s final season will run for 12 episodes beginning September 23, with the series finale expected to arrive in early 2025.

open image in gallery Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe in '911: Lone Star’ ( Fox )

Another fan responded to the news by writing: “I’m so disappointed”, while one expressed their sadness about losing a diverse show by adding: “It’s concerning that multiple shows with LGBTQ characters are being discontinued.”

One wrote simply: “Gosh I hate Fox.”

911 also left Fox last year, but now airs on ABC. 911: Lone Star will instead be canceled outright.

In a statement, Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn said: “From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere.

“Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”

Former star Liv Tyler quit the show in September 2020 after expressing her concerns about flying during the coronavirus pandemic. She had previously been commuting from London.