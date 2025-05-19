7th Heaven reboot in the works from Jessica Biel’s production company

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 7th Heaven reboot is reportedly in the works at CBS Studios.

Jessica Biel, 43, who starred as Mary Camden in the classic 11-season family drama, will executive produce the show under her production company Iron Ocean, alongside Michelle Purple and DeVon Franklin, according to Variety.

Anthony Sparks will also serve as an executive producer, as well as the lead showrunner, the outlet reports.

Sources told Variety that the new series will center on a diverse family, with none of the original cast members expected to return.

As it’s currently in the early stages of development, no other information regarding a potential network or where it will be streamed is known.

The Independent has contacted CBS for further comment.

Nobody from the original '7th Heaven' cast is set to return for the reboot ( Getty Images )

7th Heaven originally premiered in August 1996 on The WB, which later became The CW. It ran for 11 seasons before concluding in May 2007.

It followed the lives of Reverend Eric Camden (Stephen Collins), his wife Annie (Catherine Hooks), and their seven children. Biel was just 14 when she was first cast in her breakout role as the oldest Camden daughter, Mary.

The series also featured Barry Watson as eldest son Matt Camden, Beverley Mitchell as Lucy Camden, David Gallagher as Simon Camden, Mackenzie Rosman as Ruthie Camden, and Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino as the youngest Camden twins, Sam and David.

Last May, Mitchell, Gallagher, and Rosman launched their rewatch podcast called Catching Up With The Camdens, where they take fans through old episodes of the show and share behind-the-scenes memories.

During a September 2024 episode, the trio addressed their former co-star Collins’s past sexual abuse scandal, condemning his “inexcusable” behavior.

In 2014, Collins, now 77, admitted to inappropriate sexual misconduct with three underage girls between 1973 and 1994.

“Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since,” he shared in a statement at the time. “I’ve decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist’s or my knowledge or consent.”

He was subsequently dropped by his talent agency, and 7th Heaven reruns were pulled from two networks. Collins did not end up being prosecuted for his alleged crimes.

In an interview with Katie Couric at the time, the actor blamed his actions on “poor impulse control” but maintained: “I am not attracted to underage girls.”