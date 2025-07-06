Rapper 4xtra reportedly loses his fingers in horrific fireworks accident on Fourth of July
The rapper posted a video about buying fireworks hours before the accident
Raper 4xtra reportedly lost his fingers during a horrific fireworks accident on the Fourth of July.
The co-host of the No Jumper podcast shared a video of himself holding unlit fireworks in his hand on Friday, July 4. He jokingly asked: “Who wants to get blown up today?... I’m blowing somebody up today.”
Hours later, 4xtra ended up injuring himself, with a gruesome image of his damaged hand posted on No Jumper’s X account. In the caption, No Jumper claimed that the musician had “reportedly blown off his hand with a firework.”
However, 4xtra’s co-host on No Jumper, Adam Grandmaison, known as Adam22, made a clarification about his friend’s injuries.
On his personal X account, Adam22 wrote: “I’m hearing that 4xtra only lost 2 fingers, not the whole hand. Also, he was blind for a few hours, but apparently his vision is back.”
While 4xtra hasn’t confirmed the extent of his injuries from the fireworks, his sister Emily created a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses.
“On the 4th of July, 4XTRA was injured in a firework accident,” the description of the page reads. “As many of you know, medical care can be incredibly expensive and add up very fast.”
“[4xtra] is someone who lights up every room with his humor and energy. If you've ever laughed with him, shared a moment, or simply care about his well-being,” Emily continued. “Any support-from donations to prayers or even just sharing this-means the world to us.”
At the time of writing, the GoFundMe page has raised $715 out of its $28,000 goal.
4xtra became one of the hosts of the No Jumper podcast in January. However, the company recently underwent some changes, with Adam22 announcing in a video in April that the podcast was going through layoffs. This was after the company had some “major Ls,” referring to a setback or loss, in the previous months.
“First, we lost the No Jumper Instagram,” he said in the clip. “After almost 10 years of building it up and essentially no strikes on our account, we got taken down one day, and we still have absolutely no idea why.”
Adam22 also addressed how a former employee, Yuriy, was taking legal action against the company, accusing it of workplace misconduct.
“It's insane to me that a person that we did so much for can just invent some grievances out of thin air and cost us this much money,” Adam22 claimed.
However, he said he still felt “pretty happy” about the changes to his company, aside from the layoffs. He also said he was confident that No Jumper would be in “a pretty solid financial position again as a business.”
