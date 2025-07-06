Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raper 4xtra reportedly lost his fingers during a horrific fireworks accident on the Fourth of July.

The co-host of the No Jumper podcast shared a video of himself holding unlit fireworks in his hand on Friday, July 4. He jokingly asked: “Who wants to get blown up today?... I’m blowing somebody up today.”

Hours later, 4xtra ended up injuring himself, with a gruesome image of his damaged hand posted on No Jumper’s X account. In the caption, No Jumper claimed that the musician had “reportedly blown off his hand with a firework.”

However, 4xtra’s co-host on No Jumper, Adam Grandmaison, known as Adam22, made a clarification about his friend’s injuries.

On his personal X account, Adam22 wrote: “I’m hearing that 4xtra only lost 2 fingers, not the whole hand. Also, he was blind for a few hours, but apparently his vision is back.”

While 4xtra hasn’t confirmed the extent of his injuries from the fireworks, his sister Emily created a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses.

4xtra’s sister started a GoFundMe page to cover the rapper’s medical expenses after the firework accident ( No Jumper podcast )

“On the 4th of July, 4XTRA was injured in a firework accident,” the description of the page reads. “As many of you know, medical care can be incredibly expensive and add up very fast.”

“[4xtra] is someone who lights up every room with his humor and energy. If you've ever laughed with him, shared a moment, or simply care about his well-being,” Emily continued. “Any support-from donations to prayers or even just sharing this-means the world to us.”

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe page has raised $715 out of its $28,000 goal.

4xtra became one of the hosts of the No Jumper podcast in January. However, the company recently underwent some changes, with Adam22 announcing in a video in April that the podcast was going through layoffs. This was after the company had some “major Ls,” referring to a setback or loss, in the previous months.

“First, we lost the No Jumper Instagram,” he said in the clip. “After almost 10 years of building it up and essentially no strikes on our account, we got taken down one day, and we still have absolutely no idea why.”

Adam22 also addressed how a former employee, Yuriy, was taking legal action against the company, accusing it of workplace misconduct.

“It's insane to me that a person that we did so much for can just invent some grievances out of thin air and cost us this much money,” Adam22 claimed.

However, he said he still felt “pretty happy” about the changes to his company, aside from the layoffs. He also said he was confident that No Jumper would be in “a pretty solid financial position again as a business.”