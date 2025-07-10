Former Love Island USA contestant Cierra Ortega apologises for racial slur

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Love Island USA contestant Cierra Ortega apologised Wednesday for resurfaced posts where she used a racial slur against Asian people.

Just a week before the reality show’s finale, Ortega, who was half of one of the season’s strongest couples, left the villa after old posts resurfaced that contained the slur.

Ortega addressed the entire Asian community in her nearly five minute TikTok video and said she is “deeply, truly, honestly so sorry”.

“This is not an apology video. This is an accountability video,” Ortega said in the video.

“I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it,” Ortega said. “I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that’s absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance.”

Ortega, who has been back in the United States for about 48 hours, said she has struggled most with the backlash experienced by her family, who she said doesn't feel safe in their own home, and have had immigration authorities called on them.

This image released by Peacock shows Cierra Ortega in an episode of "Love Island USA" ( ™ © 2025 Peacock TV LLC. All Rights Reserved. )

“There's no need to fight hate with hate. I don't think that that's justice," Ortega said. "And if you want to know that you're heard and that I'm sorry and that I will move differently, I promise you, that's what will happen.”

Ortega’s removal from the villa was announced early in Sunday’s episode. Host Iain Stirling said she had left “due to a personal situation.”

“I completely agree with the network’s decision to remove me from the villa. I think that this is something that deserved punishment and the punishment is absolutely been received,” Ortega said.

Her video made no mention of her Love Island partner, Nic Vansteenberghe.