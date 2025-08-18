More than 14,000 Love Island complaints rejected by Ofcom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 14,000 complaints about the latest series of Love Island have been rejected by Ofcom.

Some were regards to bullying and raising concerns about contestants’ mental health.

Ofcom received 14,167 complaints about the ITV reality series, including 24 about spin-off show Love Island: Unseen Bits.

The highest number of complaints coming on July 24, which saw 3,549 complaints relating to alleged bullying behaviour towards contestant Shakira Khan.

Other complaints related to further alleged bullying of Khan, as well as fellow contestants Toni Laites, Yasmin Pettet, Meg Moore and Helena Ford, concern over contestants’ mental health throughout the series, and Dejon Noel-Williams’s behaviour towards Moore.

Further complaints were made about the show’s producers bringing contestant Megan Forte Clarke back onto the programme after she was dumped from the villa, and alleged race and gender based discrimination.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We carefully assessed the complaints we received about this series of Love Island.

Love Island host Maya Jama ( ITV )

“We recognise that emotionally charged or confrontational scenes can upset some viewers. But, in our view, negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light, and contestants were seen supporting or apologising to each other.

“We also took into account that the format of this reality show is well-established, and viewers would expect to see highs and lows as relationships and friendships are tested.”

Love Island’s 12th series ran from June 9 to August 4 and was won by Laites and Cach Mercer, while Khan and Harry Cooksley finished as runners-up.

The show is presented by Maya Jama and sees contestants move into the show’s villa in an attempt to find love and win a £50,000 prize pot.

Previous Love Island winners have included Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, and Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, who have since split up.

Couples who, despite not winning, remain together include Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury and Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack

ITV declined to comment on the complaints.