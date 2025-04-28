James Arthur: Liam Payne reached out to me after my fame struggle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer James Arthur has said Liam Payne reached out to him after he won The X Factor and “struggled” to deal with the fame.

Payne, one fifth of boy band One Direction who came third during series seven, died in October 2024.

He fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina. He was just 31 years old.

“By no means were me and Liam sort of best mates or anything like that,” he told ITV’s Lorraine on Monday.

“I think he was just sort of like… at the time when I came up One Direction were obviously the biggest thing in the world.

open image in gallery Arthur paid tribute to Payne following his death last year ( Instagram )

“And they were on The X Factor, I think, a couple of years before me.

“And when I won the show and publicly struggled a little bit, he reached out to a mutual friend of ours and requested to have a one-to-one with me and have a chat with me.

“Like I say, although we weren’t close, I’ll never forget how kind he was at that time.

“He went out of his way to be like, ‘I went through this’, and that’s the kind of person he was.

open image in gallery Payne died in 2024 when he fell from a balcony in Argentina ( Getty Images )

“I didn’t know him really well, but any time I encountered Liam he was concerned with my wellbeing, every time. So it was a shame to see, you know, what happened.”

Prior to his death, Payne had opened up about his journey to sobriety, and how his drinking began when the global mania for the boy band meant they were often stuck in hotel rooms, where alcohol was available.

Arthur has also spoken publicly about his battle with addiction, as well as anxiety.

He appeared on the show to talk about his new album and tour and said his albums have “got more and more personal and more vulnerable”.

A court in Argentina dropped charges in February of criminal negligence against three out of the five people who had been charged in connection with Payne’s death.

At the Brit Awards in March, Payne was remembered with a video montage which showed him with his family, and a clip from his time on The X Factor and then with One Direction, who won seven gongs at the music awards before they split up.

After his band went on hiatus Payne released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo, as well as the track For You with Rita Ora.