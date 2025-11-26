New I’m A Celebrity twist leaves camp split as ‘rivalries’ revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest twist on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has dramatically reshaped camp dynamics, pitting contestants against each other in a new "rivals" format.

Wednesday's episode saw celebrities face Bushtucker Trials head-to-head, with the public voting to determine these pairings.

Challenges involving pig brains, fish guts, and offal decided who returned to the newly christened "Win City" and who was banished to "Doomsville" for a meagre meal of rice and beans.

The first round, Face Off, was taken on by soap star Lisa Riley and Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, who had to retrieve two stars from a box of slime and fish guts using only their mouths.

Lisa successfully secured both stars before Martin had even got his first one, sealing her place in Win City.

In the second round, the public voted for model Kelly Brook to go against Irish presenter Vogue Williams in Mind Games, where they had to be the first to eat a full pig’s brain, with Vogue successfully making it to the end.

Comedian Eddie Kadi was voted to compete against TV personality Jack Osbourne in Mouthing Off, where they had to race to get the star off the thread using only their mouth and tongue, whilst being covered in critters.

Despite the competition being neck and neck, Jack claimed the winning title and secured his spot in Win City.

open image in gallery Kelly Brook took on Vogue Williams in the challenge ( ITV )

Round four involved comedian Ruby Wax taking on Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson in Snakey Behaviour and was tasked with reaching into a box and counting how many snakes.

Ruby successfully guessed four snakes while Tom sealed his fate in Doomsville for guessing eight snakes.

Sports broadcaster Alex Scott faced former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty in Eye to Eye, where they had to be the first to squeeze the juice out of the raw fish eyes and fill a shot glass using only their mouths, drinking the shot once it was full.

Despite a close call in filling the shot glass, Alex was the first to down it in one and took first place, however, immediately after, brought it all back up in the sick bucket next to her.

The final pairing – rapper Aitch and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, who is known as Angryginge – took part in Blood Bath, where they had to sit in a tank of offal and race to scoop it into a box.

open image in gallery Aitch and Angryginge competed against eachother in ‘Blood Bath’ ( ITV )

As they both got in, Aitch wished his “brother” the “best of luck” before Ginge took the winning title.

The campmates were also reminded that they will have the chance to face off their rivals again over the next few days.

The Trial’s winners – Lisa, Vogue, Jack, Ruby, Alex and Ginge – made their way back to Win City, which has undergone a full purple makeover, including a purple telephone box, beds, bedding, camp clothes, towels and comfy log seating.

Lisa said: “Our purple palace is absolutely delightful!”

Meanwhile, Martin, Kelly, Eddie, Tom, Shona and Aitch arrived at Doomsville and were greeted with one rock-hard bunk bed.

The remainder of the beds were grey groundsheets on the floor, which Kelly described as “bleak”.

Martin said of Doomsville: “We are essentially doing time.”

As they returned, Tom got emotional and said he was missing home as his campmates comforted him.

He said: “I’m a wreck, sorry… I’m just a wreck today, I can’t stop. I think I’ve opened the floodgates a bit.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Thursday at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player and is followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked, which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX & STV Player.