Dame Helen Mirren has expressed her delight at the "fantastic" restoration of a cherished cello, which dates back to the Second World War, ahead of its reveal in The Repair Shop’s upcoming Christmas special.

The acclaimed actress, 80, was "excited" to witness the instrument’s transformation by the show’s expert team, as shown in a clip on the BBC’s The One Show.

Mirren explained the cello belongs to Denville Hall, a north London care home for entertainment industry professionals, which she supports.

She said the cello was left to Denville Hall by theatre director Martin Landau, and recounted the story of how it came to need restoration.

Originally from Germany, Landau fled the country on the Kindertransport – a movement that was set up to evacuate Jewish children from Nazi-controlled territories – at the age of 14.

Dame Helen said: “The one thing he wanted to bring with him was his cello.

“But before he got on the train, the Nazis broke the cello, cruelly, deliberately, monstrously.”

It has not been played for more than 80 years, and Dame Helen wished to see it restored so that it can be used at the care home alongside the piano to perform Christmas songs and entertain the elderly residents.

Dame Helen sought the help of expert Becky Houghton to give the cello some much-needed care of its own.

In the clip, the instrument could be seen seen with cracks over its body, and the neck unattached.

Dame Helen sought the help of expert Becky Houghton (top, left) to give the cello some much-needed care ( BBC )

Houghton described the cello as “beautiful”, and said: “I feel so sad it’s been brutalised in this fashion.”

Ahead of the reveal of the restoration, Dame Helen could be seen smiling in anticipation, and said she was “so excited” to see it.

When the green cloak covering the instrument was lifted, she gasped and said: “Hello.”

The actress called the repaired cello “wondrous”, and praised expert Houghton for her work: “Becky, that’s fantastic, many, many, many congratulations.”

Also due to appear as a special guest on the show is children’s author Julia Donaldson, accompanied by actor Rob Brydon.

Donaldson, 77, wrote the book The Scarecrows’ Wedding, which has been made into a film to be shown on the BBC this Christmas, which Gavin And Stacey star Brydon will appear in.

The pair are seeking to repair a toy farmhouse that Donaldson was given by her grandmother.

The farmhouse was a much-loved toy for her and her sister, so is full of childhood memories as well as being an inspiration for the setting of some of her books.

The Repair Shop Christmas Special airs on Boxing Day at 7.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The show is also looking for festive-themed items that are in need of repair and restoration for next year’s Christmas special. Those wishing to apply should visit the BBC website.