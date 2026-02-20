Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey opens up why he left hit medical drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Patrick Dempsey has revealed why he left his role in medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Dempsey left the show in 2015 and has now opened up on why it was “time to walk away”.

The 60-year-old, a beloved original cast member from Grey’s Anatomy’s 2005 inception, played Dr Derek Shepherd, affectionately dubbed "McDreamy" by fans before leaving during season 11.

Grey’s Anatomy was a US medical drama chronicling the lives of surgical interns and their supervisors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Speaking about his shock exit, the star told ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show: “It was time to walk away.

“I had the opportunity to do a full season in the WEC, which is the (FIA) World Endurance Championship. That was my love.”

Dempsey left the show after almost a decade and went on to participate in the WEC, an international sportscar racing competition, achieving first place in a six-hour-long endurance race held in Japan.

He added: “For me, it’s (Grey’s Anatomy) been a blessing. It’s given me a wonderful platform.

“I think the best thing that has come out of it is that a lot of young people have gone into the medical profession because of it – I think that’s a great thing.”

Patrick Dempsey, second left. will appear on The Jonathan Ross Show' alongside Danny and Dani Dyer, Self Esteem and Jack Whitehall ( ITV )

Dempsey said that despite the popularity of Emmy-winning show, he has tried to keep it away from his children, who he described as “very direct” with their opinions.

He said: “I didn’t really expose them to the show (Grey’s Anatomy). I kept them as far away as possible.”

He went on to say that the popularity of the hit medical drama helped him with his charity work, which has seen him open a cancer treatment centre in his hometown in Lewiston, Maine.

According to its website, The Dempsey Centre provides free holistic treatment to cancer patients including nutritional care, counselling, fitness classes and integrative therapies.

Dempsey said: “It was inspired by my own mother’s cancer journey – she had ovarian cancer over 12 recurrences. We don’t treat the disease, we treat the person holistically and the visibility of the show (Grey’s Anatomy) helped me do that.”

He added: “You come out of surgery and your treatment, you may be cured but you’re not healed and that’s where we come in.”

Dempsey also spoke about being named the “sexiest man alive” by People magazine in 2023, and called it “quite a shock” at his age.

The actor is known for playing heartthrobs on-screen, and has starred in a string of romantic comedies as the love interest such as Enchanted (2007), Made Of Honor (2008) and more recently, Bridget Jones’ Baby (2016).

Dempsey currently stars in new US crime drama Memory Of A Killer, where he leads a double life as a family man and a hit-man.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.