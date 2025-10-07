Sixth person leaves The Great British Bake Off in ‘unexpected’ departure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sixth person to leave The Great British Bake Off tent has been revealed.

Office assistant Nataliia departed the show after failing to win over the judges during pastry week.

In Tuesday’s episode, judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith asked the bakers to make savoury plaits for their signature, a traditional gala pie for the technical and an intricately sculpted tart for the showstopper challenge.

At the end of the episode, Alison Hammond revealed that medical student Jasmine was star baker with co-host Noel Fielding making the announcement that Nataliia would be leaving the Channel 4 show.

Nataliia, who is from Ukraine, said: “I am proud of myself and I think my little girl will be proud and I hope I have made my country a bit proud of me.

“Oh my gosh, I think I am going to cry. I have met all these wonderful people, I love you guys, you are all so nice. Oh, I am going to cry again!”

Reflecting on her experience after the show, she said: “I’ve learned to trust myself more — to bake with my heart, to adapt under pressure, and to share my culture with confidence.

Office assistant Nataliia has left the show ( Channel 4/Love Productions/PA Wire )

“I’ve also learned that even when something goes wrong, you keep going. That mindset has stayed with me far beyond the tent.”

The 32-year-old added: “I put my heart and soul into everything I did during my time there.

“I suppose that’s the magic and challenge of Bake Off — one moment can lift you up, and the next can really test you.”

Natallia, who lives in East Yorkshire and moved to the UK four years ago just before war broke out in her country, also said her departure “was a bit unexpected”.

“I honestly thought my bakes that week were fairly good — and the judges seemed pleased, especially with my showstopper”, she said.

“So when my name was called, I felt stunned at first. You try to prepare yourself for that moment, but it still hits hard when it comes.

“I was emotional, of course — not because of disappointment, but because I didn’t feel quite ready to say goodbye.

“But the other bakers were amazing. They wrapped me in hugs, kind words, and even a few tears.”

Speaking about the future, she said: “I’d love to continue baking and sharing more Ukrainian bakes with people in the UK — maybe through pop-ups, books, or even a little cake cafe one day!

“I also hope to keep using baking to support Ukrainian causes and connect cultures.

“Being in the tent gave me the confidence to dream bigger — and now, I’d love to keep going.”

Nataliia will join comedians Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Friday October 10 at 8pm on Channel 4.