Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Sarah Hadland was in the midst of a dress rehearsal for her very first Strictly Come Dancing group routine, being lifted into the air by her dance partner Vito Coppola, when a disembodied voice boomed out into the studio. “I just heard: ‘Sarah! Crotch! We need something to cover her crotch!” the actor recalls gleefully. “It was absolutely fabulous.” A member of the costume team “came running down with a bit of perfect matching marabou feather, and within about 10 seconds, it was stitched on the bottom of my dress.” Potential primetime embarrassment averted. “We’re in a parallel universe here, where somebody can just confidently shout out ‘Cover her crotch!’ and somebody appears with the perfect thing to do it,” she says.

The BBC’s glittering dance competition, Hadland tells me, is an “incredible machine”. And she’s a natural fit for the larger-than-life show, ready to lean into the bedazzled, slightly camp, slightly ridiculous joy of it all. The 53-year-old actor is best known for her role as Stevie, joke-shop manager and best friend to Miranda Hart’s character in the hit sitcom Miranda; she’s also starred in comedies like ITV’s The Job Lot (set in a jobcentre) and BBC Three’s Daddy Issues, appeared on the riotous kids’ show Horrible Histories, and even cropped up briefly in a Bond film, playing an airport worker in Quantum of Solace. And she is certainly willing to poke fun at herself. When we speak over Zoom during a break from dance practice, she apologises for her switched-off camera with a self-deprecating quip: “I’m a bit of a technophobe... we’re one step away from me with a can and a bit of string.”

Hadland has been a “super-fan of Strictly since it began” and has thrown “Strictly Come Hadders” parties for her friends in the past (she’d always dress up as former pro dancer Kristina Rihanoff). Yet she turned the show down multiple times before finally signing up this year. “When you’re a huge fan of a show, you kind of think, ‘Oh no, I don’t want to be in that,’” she says. Plus, she has always kept her personal life out of the public eye; naturally, she had concerns about the attention it might invite. “I felt, ‘I’m an actor, should I be revealing so much about myself?’” A conversation with fellow actor Sian Gibson, her co-star in comedy whodunnit Murder They Hope, made her change her mind. “She just said to me, ‘Why are you depriving yourself of doing something that you’ll really love? If you don’t do it, I think you’ll really regret not doing it.’ And she was absolutely right.” Hadland also thought to herself: “‘What would I really like to do if I didn’t have to think about what anyone else would think?’ That’s what made me decide, yeah, I’m going to go for it.”

This year marks Strictly’s 20th anniversary, but lately the show has been in the headlines for less celebratory reasons. Professional dancer Giovanni Pernice has faced accusations of bullying behaviour behind the scenes, and left the show in June (he has strongly denied all the allegations). The following month, another pro, Graziano Di Prima, quit; he later admitted having kicked his partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals. Did these reports tarnish the show’s lustre for Hadland? “I can only take a view on what I know about this year,” comes her measured response. “I think as a result of what’s been going on, so many measures have been put in place that I almost feel like, if you were ever going to do the show, this would be the year to do it.” From her first conversations with producers, she adds, “it was made really clear that all the participants’ welfare and the dancers’ welfare was going to be on top of everybody’s priorities”.

This year, all participants have chaperones during practice. “There’s always somebody in the rehearsal room with us,” Hadland says (not that she’s really noticed it – she’s been too focused on learning the routine). “There are constantly VT crews turning up. The dancers have a welfare producer that comes and talks to them every week, and I have one that comes and talks to me every week. There are lots of people constantly reaching out to make sure you’re OK with everything, you’re happy with everything, you’re sleeping enough, you’re getting enough food breaks.”

open image in gallery Paired up: Hadland’s experience with her dance partner Vito Coppola has been ‘100 per cent positive’ ( BBC/Ray Burmiston )

This is the first time they’ve seen Vito telling his partner to slow down

And, she says, her “experience with Vito has only been 100 per cent positive”. She can already do a note-perfect impression of his effusive Italian tones; he has nicknamed her Trilli, “which is the Italian for Tinkerbell”. The show’s choreographers have noticed that “this is the first time they’ve seen Vito telling his partner to slow down. Normally he’s the one that needs to calm down!” I’m not remotely surprised – conversation with Hadland moves at a mile a minute (“Sorry, this is quite long-winded!” she’ll apologise, before rattling through a story at hyper-speed and then jumping into another).

Every season, Strictly fans scrutinise whether some contestants might have an advantage over the rest; it hasn’t escaped their notice that Hadland appeared in shows like Cats and Grease in her late teens. “Obviously that was 35 years ago,” she laughs. She likens getting to grips with ballroom and Latin to “learning a different language. You’ve got a bit of an advantage, because you’ve been able to learn another dance language, but actually, all the rules you’ve learnt don’t apply to this. They’re completely different.” Dance does run in her family, though. Her mother was “talent-spotted when she was a teenager by the Royal Ballet” and danced the lead role in a BBC version of Alice in Wonderland, but eventually dropped out to work behind the glove counter at Harrods, where she met Hadland’s father.

open image in gallery First steps: Getting to grips with new dance styles is like ‘learning a different language’ ( ByPip )

When Hadland was at secondary school in Wilmslow, she joined Cheshire Youth Theatre, and later went on a two-week residential trip that “changed my life. We were doing all kinds of mask workshops, drama, dancing, music, singing, everything. I just immediately thought, this is what I want to do.” That course, she notes, was “council funded”, and it “breaks [her] heart” to think that similar opportunities don’t exist any more. “All those things were massively subsidised, there’s no question,” she says. She left home at 16 (“which makes me feel so shocked now: I look at 16-year-olds and I think, oh my God, that’s so young”) and went to study musical theatre at Laine Theatre Arts in Surrey. “My parents had divorced and I was in a single-parent family, so I got a full grant to go to college. These things just wouldn’t have been possible [without it].”

The erosion of arts funding, she says, is “very, very worrying, because you think: are the arts becoming an elitist sector? Because children from working-class or lower-middle-class families simply will not be able to afford to go [to drama groups]. And these youth theatres are the places where kids learn that these [creative] jobs exist.” It’s not just an issue for actors but for the whole industry, she suggests: “The writers – where is all the material going to come from? Is it going to be from a specific class?”

Her first performing job was as a magician’s assistant. “I was crossing the Bay of Biscay, being levitated, after a day’s rehearsal in a lock-up garage in Kettering,” she says. “So that was my introduction to the world of show business.” Then came the West End – but it was a gig in a Birds Eye ad campaign that made her seriously consider acting. “Even though I was 21, I was cast as a 14-year-old, and I was absolutely fuming, and argued a bit with my agent that I didn’t want to do it,” she remembers. “[But] the director was Mandie Fletcher, who directed Blackadder. It was quite a funny little character, and she said, ‘You should get into acting.’”

open image in gallery Co-stars: With her on-and-off-screen friend Miranda Hart in ‘Miranda’ ( BBC )

Decades later, Hadland had a “full circle” moment when Fletcher directed the final episode of Miranda, which aired in 2015. The show was, she says, a comedy that was “heartfelt, warm, [with] no malice”. She’s still close friends with Hart, who has taken a step back from the public eye in recent years. In fact, Hart is part of a group of pals who have always maintained that she should try Strictly – and was there when Hadland had to tell a white lie to keep her sign-up a secret. “I was sitting next to Miranda at this gathering, and I was saying, ‘Oh, it’s too late to do it now...’ And I felt really guilty. When it was announced, [Hart and friends] were like, ‘What? How could you keep that [from us?]”

Their sitcom had an unexpected resonance for teenage girls, she adds. “I’ve been sent folders of lovely letters from girls that felt like they didn’t fit in ... [Miranda and I] were these two strong personalities that had a really good friendship. And the number of girls that said that got them through their teenage years, because they would say when they were picked on or bullied: ‘We’re Stevie and Miranda.’” She remembers how one famous critic described the pair of them as “infantilised”. “I know in this country we take our comedy very seriously, and there’s huge snobbery about very popular comedy,” she says. “But I feel really proud to have been part of something that has brought a lot of joy to people.” And, she adds, “I think it’s a real privilege to make people laugh.”

With that, it’s time for her to return to the “parallel universe” of Strictly. Her first dance, somewhat aptly, will be the quickstep; it’ll be plenty of fun trying to keep up with her.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday 21 September at 7pm on BBC One

Portrait credit: Photography by ByPip, makeup by Charlotte Yeomans, hair by Adam Cooke and styling by Rachel Davis