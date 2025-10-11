Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Cope has become the first Strictly Come Dancing 2025 star to land a 10 – but the person I’m most happy for is his professional partner Katya Jones.

It’s fair to say the Russian dancer hasn’t always had it easy on the programme. Jones - together with then-husband Neil – made her debut as a Strictly professional in 2016. While her other half was immediately placed on the subs bench, Jones found herself catapulted into the spotlight when she was paired with Ed Balls.

What the Labour politician lacked in dance ability, he more than compensated for in commitment – and it was Jones who brought him out of his shell, choreographing routines including their legendary “Gangnam Style” performance.

The following year, Jones was with Joe McFadden and the pair embarked on an extraordinary Strictly journey that saw the Holby City actor go from lesser-known outsider to lifting the Glitterball trophy.

It was in 2018 that things started to fall apart, though. A promising start with comedian Seann Walsh ultimately ended in controversy when the pair were caught kissing outside a London pub (on Walsh’s then-girlfriend’s birthday, no less). Their promising Strictly story was hastily rewritten after the controversy and they limped out of the competition just a few weeks later.

In the years that followed, it certainly seemed as though Jones either wasn’t being paired with celebs who stood a chance of winning, suffered bad luck, or both. In the 2020 run, she was one half of the show’s first ever same-sex couple, dancing with Nicola Adams. Unfortunately, they were forced to withdraw early when the boxer contracted Covid-19.

The bad luck continued in 2022 and 2023, when Jones’s celebrity partners Nigel Harman and Tony Adams pulled out due to injuries. Last year, there was the infamous Wynne-gate, which ultimately cast a cloud over not just Jones and Wynne Evans’s stint on the programme but the whole series itself.

Through it all, Jones has proven herself to be one of the best choreographers Strictly has to offer, thriving in turning non-dancers into something special. It’s easily forgotten but the Walsh drama came just after a truly mind-blowing Matrix-themed routine. And years later, when Jones had drummed some steps into Tony Adams, the judges labelled him “unrecognisable”.

Fast forward then, to the current run, which on Saturday night saw Lewis Cope become the first Class of 2025 star to land a 10 thanks to a drama-filled paso doble. The performance cemented him as one of the stars to beat this year – and for me, raised an important question: could Katya Jones finally have another shot at winning?

In the Emmerdale actor, Jones (at last) has another partner who could go all the way. The 30-year-old has some previous dance training, having appeared in the West End production of Billy Elliot as a child, but not so much experience that fans are fixated on it (a la Amber Davies). There are no signs of nerves and his acting skills are shining through in his routines, whether it’s in Saturday’s tension-filled paso or last week’s romantic Viennese Waltz. He’s athletic and physically fit, capable of taking on whatever ambitious moves Jones throws at him.

For the professional dancer, this partnership must be a dream. And if you ask me, it’s long overdue.