Gary Neville to return as guest dragon in new series of Dragons’ Den

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former footballer Gary Neville will return to Dragons’ Den for the show’s upcoming series.

The ex-Manchester United and England defender will be a guest dragon on the show for the second time after appearing in 2024.

Neville, who started out as a property developer during his playing career, was one of the first guest dragons to appear on the show and will return in 2026.

Rapper Tinie Tempah, entrepreneur Jenna Meek and former Apprentice star Susie Ma will also all be guest dragons in the next series.

They will join returning resident dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett.

open image in gallery The new series of Dragons’ Den will return in 2026 ( BBC Studios )

Musician Tinie Tempah, best known for hit singles Pass Out and Miami 2 Ibiza, is also the co-founder of record label Disturbing London and publishing company Imhotep.

In 2022 he launched soul food brand RAPS with chef Hasan Semay (Big Has) and the food incubator Kitchen Ventures, and earlier this year founded his own record label, Imhotep Records.

He said: “I have a keen interest in supporting emerging entrepreneurs as well as investing in a wide-ranging portfolio of businesses, so Dragons’ Den was an opportunity I simply couldn’t turn down.

“I am ecstatic to become a guest dragon and look forward to seeing where I can help, bring value and of course invest in some of these brilliant businesses and people that step into the Den.”

Ma first found fame in the 2011 series of The Apprentice when she reached the final, but even though she did not win the show, she secured investment in her company from Lord Sugar.

In 2023 she bought out Lord Sugar’s stake in her natural skincare company and is now the sole owner of Tropic Skincare.

She said: “It’s an absolute honour to join the Den as a guest dragon.

“I started Tropic from a market stall at fifteen, and I know the grit, vision and belief it takes to turn a spark of an idea into something extraordinary.

open image in gallery Tinie Tempah is the co-founder of record label Disturbing London and publishing company Imhotep ( Sophia J Carey )

“I’m here to back the bold – the next generation of changemakers building businesses with purpose, creativity and courage. Sitting in that iconic chair is a pinch-me moment, and I’m so excited to help brilliant founders bring their dreams to life.”

Beauty entrepreneur Meek is is the co-founder of REFY, one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in the UK, which is is stocked in Selfridges, Brown Thomas and Sephora across the UK, Ireland, US and Canada, and the Middle East.

She said: “I am so excited to be joining Dragons’ Den, this has been a lifelong goal of mine. Dragons’ Den is the reason I became an entrepreneur, from watching it with my dad from such a young age, so it is incredible to be able to meet so many amazing entrepreneurs building businesses and pushing the boundaries.

“It is such an empowering environment and I am thrilled to be a part of it. It’s also incredible to be here alongside the Dragons, especially Deborah. She’s inspired me from such a young age, and I hope I can do the same for someone else.”

Executive producer Samantha Davies said: “Audiences love the powerful combination of our much-loved regular dragons and the fresh energy guest dragons bring to the Den – and this series, we’re going bigger than ever.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Gary, alongside three formidable new business titans, all ready to uncover the next generation of bold, brilliant and disruptive entrepreneurs. There’s no better place to ignite that ambition than right here in the Den.”

Dragons’ Den will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2026.