Claire Foy, the acclaimed actress known for her portrayal of the late Queen in the hit Netflix series, The Crown, has voiced strong disapproval of artificial intelligence (AI) generated content.

The 41-year-old star stated she has "no interest" in consuming it and would be "disappointed" if young people chose to do so.

Foy, who stars in the upcoming biopic H Is For Hawk alongside a real bird of prey, highlighted her concerns. She suggested the film, which follows a woman taming a goshawk after her father’s death, would be "shit" if the hawk were AI-generated.

Speaking to The Times, Foy remarked: “I just find it very sad. I have no interest in watching or reading anything by AI.”

Foy is known for her portrayal of the late Queen in Netflix’s The Crown. ( Netflix )

Speaking about the rise of AI and its impact on the film and TV industry, and whether her job would become obsolete, she said: “Well, only if there is an appetite for people to watch that stuff, if the younger generation say this is just the world we live in.

“But I don’t get it.

“And I’ll be very disappointed in my fellow humans if that happens — if they want to watch glorified animation.”

Creatives around the world have raised concerns over the past year about the growing role of AI within the film and TV industry, with examples such as the AI-generated character or “actress” Tilly Norwood causing a stir.

Foy is known for starring in the BBC historical drama Wolf Hall and A Very British Scandal and took home two Emmy awards and a Golden Globe for her role as the late monarch in The Crown.

Her film credits also include starring alongside Normal People’s Paul Mescal and Fleabag actor Andrew Scott in the fantasy drama All Of Us Strangers, and appeared in 2022’s drama Women Talking alongside Hamnet star Jessie Buckley, which follows the true story of how a group of women begin to realise the extent of the sexual abuse they have suffered by the men in their religious community after they start sharing their experiences with one another.