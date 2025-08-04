Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian movie star Chris Hemsworth has recalled having an “out of body experience” while performing alongside Ed Sheeran during one of his shows.

The Thor actor, 41, learned how to play the drums as part of the National Geographic series, Limitless: Live Better Now, and joined the Shape Of You singer on stage to play at a concert filled with 70,000 people in Bucharest, Romania.

Speaking at a Q&A, he said: “(It was) very much a kind of out of body experience and and there’s something about being in unison and in time with, not just a band, but a mass group of people.

“And I imagine it was sort of like a universal prayer or whatever, where people got together, and this sort of intention to point towards something positive in the same direction that there would be some interconnected experience.

“And that’s what it felt like. I felt like it was kind of beyond me at that point. I was just floating along for the ride.”

Hemsworth played alongside Sheeran as part of a new series on National Geographic ( ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images )

Hemsworth also reflected on the first series of the show and said: “The first season almost killed me, emotionally and physically. That was by design.”

He continued: “We discussed, what, if we’re going to do a second season, what would we tackle? What new science is there? What we could expand upon.”

The first episode of the series, titled Brain Power, follows Hemsworth as he takes on the challenge of learning to play the drums, which culminates in the surprise live performance with Sheeran.

Hemsworth also climbs a frozen 600-foot wall to see if there is a benefit to breaking out of his comfort zone and and embraces special forces pain training in South Korea.

The movie star and his family attended the series London premiere on July 17.

The National Geographic show will be coming to Disney+ on Friday August 15.