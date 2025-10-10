Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Loose Women star Charlene White has announced the passing of her father who took his own life after “living with a dark cloud” over his head that he “couldn’t lift”.

White, 45, and her family said they had decided to be open about their loss as “hiding emotions and the true depth of our feelings — hurt, pain, shock, grief etc. — helps no-one.”

In an Instagram post, which included a photo of Denniston smiling on a beach, White said: “Two weeks ago our lives changed forever. Unbeknownst to us, our dad had been living with a dark cloud he couldn’t lift.

“So he made the decision to take control of that cloud and take his own life.”

She added: “This kind of grief is new and unexpected and we’re still finding our way.

“Hug your parents close, and always tell them that you love them. Because that’s sort of our job as children, to love them, no matter where the road eventually takes them.

“Even if they end up taking the hardest most unfathomable path.

“But we have each other, and I don’t know how we’d ever be able to see a sliver of brightness and light in everyday without each other to lean on.

“And the million extended family members, and tribes of friends who’ve held our hearts and our hands over the past two weeks.”

open image in gallery White, who also presents on ITV news, made the announcement on her Instagram page ( PA )

White said the family had celebrated Jamaican nine night, a traditional funeral celebration held on the ninth night after a death.

“The ancestors were right – it was the most perfect way to release our grief through food, dancing, drink… and joy, with hundreds of friends and family. All organised by our tribe of friends and family. We’re incredibly blessed”, White said.

“Denniston was an amazing dad, step dad, surrogate dad to many, friend, brother, grandad, uncle, cousin and husband. And we’re all just taking it step by step.

“From Charlene, Liz, Joshua, Carina, Jade, Gemma, Justin, Soriah, Alfie, Florence, Kairo, Elisha and Shaniya.”

White is a presenter on ITV News and Loose Women and appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2022.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.