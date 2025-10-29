Celebrity Traitors breakthrough as first traitor banished after heated roundtable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Celebrity Traitors has seen a major breakthrough as the faithful caught their first traitor on Wednesday night’s episode.

TV presenter Jonathan Ross was banished after a heated roundtable discussion.

His fellow contestants looked horrified when he teased them as he stood up to leave the Celebrity Traitors.

But they erupted into jubilant cheers when he finally revealed he was a traitor.

The 64-year-old said: “I’ve got no idea what everyone’s doing wrong? I cannot believe you’ve done it again. I cannot believe that I’m standing here for no good reason.

“So I don’t want to be rude, but you’re idiots.

“But I’m not judging because it’s fiendish. So I am not blaming the players. I’m blaming the game

“I am now, and I have been all through the game, completely faithful… to the traitors.”

Ross received six of the eight votes at the roundtable ( BBC )

Claudia Winkleman congratulated the players but revealed that tonight’s episode was the last where the banished player would announce whether they are a faithful or traitor before they leave the show.

Ross received six of the eight votes at the roundtable, including two from his fellow traitors, with the charge against him led by former rugby player Joe Marler.

Later, it was revealed that the two remaining traitors, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns, would have to conduct their next “murder” in plain sight.

One traitor would have to toast the player they want to murder while saying: “Parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by the victim’s name.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont was “murdered” at the start of Wednesday’s episode of the BBC One reality gameshow in the first face-to-face killing.

On seeing the traitors, Beaumont, 42, said: “Oh my God. My God. Oh, I hope you feel terrible about yourselves.

Beaumont said after being murdered: “I’ve totally let my emotions cloud things and not wanting to believe that because I’ve built up a friendship with somebody that they’re not capable of doing it.

“There was an element of like real shock and feeling quite betrayed, and also like a relief.”

Carr, 49, said: “Murdering face to face was so harsh, and so raw.

“I feel like the Grim Reaper.”

The players were elated earlier in the show when they banked the full £10,000 up for grabs in the challenge.

Contestants paired up, with one half of each duo crossing a rickety bridge over a river with the other cheering them on.

They earned £500 for each checkpoint the passed on the bridge.

Some 19 players have been whittled down to seven so far through murders and banishments.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for host Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.