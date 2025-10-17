John Torode to appear on Celebrity MasterChef for final time as lineup announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has unveiled the star-studded line-up for the new series of Celebrity MasterChef, featuring a diverse cast including Love Island’s Chris Hughes, singer Alfie Boe, and Welsh rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones.

They join TV personality Ashley Cain and Paralympian Gaz Choudhry among the 15 contestants vying for the culinary crown in the show’s 20th series, set to broadcast this autumn. Further names confirmed include singers Antony Costa and Jaki Graham, drag artist Ginger Johnson, author Dawn O’Porter, and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas.

TV presenter John Torode will also appear as a judge in the new series, which was recorded earlier this year before he was sacked following allegations of using racist language, which was upheld as part of the Lewis Silkin report.

Torode will co-host alongside restaurant critic Grace Dent, who replaces TV presenter Gregg Wallace after he was sacked following a series of misconduct allegations relating to his time on the show.

The 2025 line-up is completed by Gladiator Jodie Ounsley, actor Katie McGlynn, singer Michelle Heaton, comedian Noreen Khan and former Love Island star Uma Jammeh.

open image in gallery Love Island Chris Hughes ( Getty Images )

The 15 celebrities will face a series of challenges, including three Heat weeks, with judges overseeing their culinary skills put to the test until one star makes it to the end to claim the Celebrity MasterChef trophy.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Celebrity MasterChef Series 20, recorded earlier in the year, will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer this autumn/winter along with two Christmas specials.

“Banijay UK has consulted the celebrities, contestants and guests featured and all have confirmed that they are happy for the shows to be aired.

“As we have said previously, these are not straightforward decisions. We have approached this with care and consideration for all involved and we appreciate not everyone will agree with us.”

Previous winners include professional dancer and choreographer, Vito Coppola, who won the competition in 2024.