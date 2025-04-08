As Celebrity Big Brother returns, these are the most memorable former winners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new batch of celebrities are poised to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house as the iconic reality show returns to ITV.

The likes of Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer and former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant are among the contestants who are reportedly set to compete in 2025.

While many famous faces have graced the Big Brother house over the years, only a select few have achieved the ultimate victory.

Who will join the ranks of previous winners remains to be seen as the new series kicks off?

Here we take a look at some of the past winners:

open image in gallery Reality star David Potts, who won the 2024 season ( ITV )

2024 – David Potts

After a six-year break, the show returned to screens in 2024, with reality TV star David Potts winning the hearts of the nation.

Potts, 31, appeared as a rep on ITV reality show Ibiza Weekender, which follows young Britons visiting Spain for a holiday and the reps who show them a good time.

Potts has also been on Kavos Weekender, Celebs Go Dating and Celebs On The Farm.

He beat finalists Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, to the title, in a year which also hosted former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh in the house.

September 2018 – Ryan Thomas

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas fought back tears when he was crowned winner of Celebrity Big Brother in September 2018.

He spoke about how the public supported him through the Roxanne Pallett punch scandal, after the actress accused him of of deliberately hurting her with a punch. Viewers defended it as play-fighting.

Thomas, 40, was played the clip of the incident during his post-eviction interview, and told host Emma Willis how scared he had been when it was unfolding.

“It was totally unexpected,” he said. “It was a sign of affection that I’ve used on Gabby (Allen), the boys, and unexpected because there was nothing in it.”

The actor, who won Dancing On Ice in 2024, is now returning to Coronation Street to reprise the role of Jason Grimshaw, after nearly a decade away from the cobbles.

February 2018 – Courtney Act

Australian drag queen Courtney Act won the show in February 2018, beating Reform UK member Ann Widdecombe in the live final.

At the time, the star of RuPaul’s Drag Race, 43, whose real name is Shane Jenek, said it was “slightly ironic” to win the show in the “year of the woman”.

Widdecombe said she was glad that a man won the series because she hates “tokenism”.

August 2017 – Sarah Harding

open image in gallery The late Sarah Harding took part in the show in August 2017 ( PA )

Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding had tearful breakdowns and furious rants before winning the show in August 2017.

The singer, who died aged 39 in 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, narrowly beat singer Amelia Lily. Former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson came third.

She formed a relationship with fellow contestant Chad Johnson, but they reportedly split shortly after the programme concluded.

February 2017 – Coleen Nolan

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, 60, won the show in February 2017, beating Irish pop twins Jedward to the top spot.

She said her second time on the show was “much worse” than her 2012 appearance because of the “brutal” tests that creators put in front of the housemates.

In third place was TV cleaning guru Kim Woodburn, who was challenged over her angry outbursts and controversial attitude throughout her time in the house.

August 2016 – Stephen Bear

Despite being at the centre of bullying complaints, reality star Stephen Bear won in August 2016 during a series filled with controversy.

Housemate Christopher Biggins was removed over offensive comments, and there were complaints to media watchdog Ofcom about frequent nudity and scenes of sexual content between Bear and contestant Chloe Khan.

open image in gallery Stephen Bear ( PA )

The Ex On The Beach star, 35, made further headlines when his girlfriend Lillie Lexie Gregg entered the Celebrity Big Brother house and broke up with him over his fling with Khan.

Bear faced the public vote every week after receiving an eternal nomination from his fellow housemates, and clashed frequently in the house with Aubrey O’Day and Renee Graziano.

He was jailed in March 2023 for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Harrison, on his OnlyFans website.

Last year the disgraced TV star repaid £22,305 that he illegally earned from the video after a judge made a confiscation order for that amount.

February 2016 – Scotty T

Geordie Shore star Scotty T won in February 2016 in a series filled with viral moments.

Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis was runner-up, followed by West End star Darren Day in third place and US reality star Tiffany Pollard in fourth.

More than 200 people complained after Channel 5 aired scenes in which Pollard mistakenly thought fellow contestant David Gest had died.

The reality star became hysterical when Angie Bowie confided in her that ”David’s dead” – after she was told that her former husband David Bowie had died.

Gest had been having a nap at the time.

The producer, 62, died three months later, and Pollard was forced to remove David Is Dead slogan T-shirts from her website.

Scotty T, real name Scott Timlin, 36, has also appeared on TV shows Just Tattoo Of Us and Your Face Or Mine