Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns to perform on Strictly this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns will perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend as part of the show’s Halloween week.

The 25-year-old singer will appear on the BBC One show on Sunday night ahead of the dance-off between the bottom two couples.

The Mercury Prize-nominated artist, known for her hit song Go and UK top 10 album, Early Twenties, currently appears as a contestant on the celebrity version of The Traitors.

The show sees a group of traitors, of which Burns is one, meet up in private to “murder” the faithfuls, with the aim of trying to win a charity prize pot.

open image in gallery The Mercury Prize-nominated artist is known for her hit song Go ( PA )

Her music will be accompanied with a performance by professional dancers Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu, who will receive an invitation to The Monsters’ Ball.

Photos of Sunday’s group dance show the Strictly glitter and sparkle replaced with fog and gothic gowns as the professionals appear as half skeletons, half humans.

Meanwhile, the celebrity couples will also undergo a spooky-themed transformation for their Saturday night routines, which will see actress Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe perform a Salsa to Horny by Hot ‘n’ Juicy and Mousse T while West End star Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin will dance a Viennese Waltz to I See Red by Everybody Loves An Outlaw.

Actress Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon will instead perform a Samba to Stay by Shakespears Sister, while model Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola will Tango to Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra.

Saturday will also see a Cha Cha by YouTuber George Clarke and Alexis Warr to Charli XCX’s Apple, along with an American Smooth by Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer to Mystical Magical by Benson Boone.

Former footballer Karen Carney and Carlos Gu will perform an Argentine Tango to Red Right Hand by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, while drag star La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec will dance a Paso Doble to Beethoven’s 5th symphony.

open image in gallery Strictly will have a Halloween theme this weekend ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Finally, former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and Katya James will dance a couple’s choice to Creep by Radiohead with reality TV star Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington dancing an American Smooth to Total Eclipse Of The Heart by Bonnie Tyler.

It comes after former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink became the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing with partner Lauren Oakley after losing the dance-off to Davies and Kumin.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday at 6:35pm and Sunday at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.