Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Caroline Flack’s mother has stated that the story behind her daughter’s death "is much darker" than the public realises.

A new Disney+ documentary trailer reveals previously unheard voice notes and texts from the late TV presenter, shedding light on her profound emotional turmoil.

The film explores the impact of the assault charge she faced prior to her passing.

The former host of Love Island took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020 after learning that prosecutors were going to press ahead with the assault charge.

Her mother, Christine Flack, investigates what happened and says, “there’s so much information the public haven’t seen”, in the trailer for two-parter, Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth.

The video shows clips of the presenter, also known for winning Strictly Come Dancing, arriving to magistrates’ court where she stood accused of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

open image in gallery Flack took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020 ( Matt Crossick/PA )

Christine says: “People think they know what happened to Caroline, but the reality is much darker, there’s so much information the public haven’t seen. I want the truth to come out.”

The two-minute and 22 second clip also shows some of the comments Flack received online, as well as an audio clip of Flack saying: “I’m receiving so much abuse.”

Christine, who is seen taking some phones out of a wicker box, says Flack’s devices “tell the real story”.

One of the texts shown on screen says, “I don’t see any way out of this” and another says, “I’m having a big panic attack”.

In another voice note, Flack says: “I think I should make a documentary about all of this, what do you think?”

Christine says: “As a parent, we think our children our always going to be there, I want justice for my daughter.”

In 2023, the Metropolitan Police apologised to Flack’s family for not keeping a record about why they charged her with assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had recommended the former Love Island presenter receive a caution following an incident with her boyfriend but this was overturned after an appeal from the Met Police who instead charged her with assault by beating.

open image in gallery Flack’s mother, Christine, investigates what happened to her daughter in a new Disney+ documentary ( Disney+ )

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the force was ordered to apologise to Flack’s family following a review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which found there was not a “record of rationale” to appeal against the CPS decision.

In August 2020, a coroner ruled she took her own life after learning that prosecutors were going to press ahead with the assault charge.

Flack was best known for presenting ITV reality show Love Island from 2015 to 2019, and she also worked as a presenter on The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!

In 2014, she won series 12 of Strictly Come Dancing after achieving a perfect score in the final with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

Both episodes of Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth premiere on Disney+ on Monday November 10.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you