Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Opera singer Wynne Evans has accused the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing of being “fundamentally flawed in its duty of care”.

The Welsh tenor, 53, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, competed in the 20th anniversary series of the hit dancing programme with professional dancer Katya Jones.

In May, Evans announced he had been dropped by the BBC and would no longer present on BBC Radio Wales after apologising for using “inappropriate language” during the launch of the Strictly tour.

The apology came after the Mail On Sunday reported in January he had aimed a sexual joke at one of the other professional dancers, Janette Manrara.

In an Instagram post with a photo of the Strictly professionals, Evans said: “What It Feels Like to See Pictures of Strictly?

“I’ll be the first to admit I’ve made mistakes. Not quite the way the Daily Mail would have you believe, but mistakes all the same.”

Evans accused the BBC of engaging in a series of “lies and cover‑ups in order to absolve themselves of any wrongdoing” and said this was the “hardest part” for him.

He added: “From my dealings right at the very top with (BBC director-general) Tim Davie, through BBC Wales and the HR department, one feeling has been constant: the only thing they truly care about is protecting themselves and their jobs and Ratings – people come second.

“When I first stepped into the rehearsal room at Strictly, I thought it would be a magical experience. And at the start, it was. But the very first thing I was told was: ‘Don’t trust anyone in this room — not even me.’

“That hit me hard. I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve, and while I may sometimes sail close to the line, there’s never malice in what I do.

“What I wasn’t prepared for was the way people will protect their personal and BBC brands, at any cost.”

Evans claimed in his post that the HR department “twisted facts, invented files and dates, and created a version of events that simply wasn’t true”.

Wynne Evans with the other stars of the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour ( Jacob King/PA )

“Statements were issued in my name that I hadn’t even seen, let alone agreed to. My voice was taken away,” he said.

Evans previously said he had never approved of the statement that was issued by the BBC in January in which he apologised for making an “inappropriate and unacceptable” comment.

At the time, a BBC spokesperson said: “The apology issued on Wynne’s behalf by the Strictly Come Dancing Tour PR representative on Saturday January 25 was fully approved by Wynne.”

Evans also said in his post on Tuesday: “Tim Davie publicly promised that the BBC would safeguard people who took part in Strictly.

“I thought about that promise while sitting in a psychiatrist’s office near the BBC, staring out of the window at the BBC building, fighting to save my own life. That’s how close I came to the edge.

“I’m not writing this as a victim, as I said I will own my mistakes. I’m writing it because the system is broken. Strictly is now fundamentally flawed in its duty of care. It’s allowed to continue because of ratings, while people’s wellbeing is left in tatters.”

The BBC published a review in 2024 that looked into allegations of bullying and harassment against former Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by his former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

The corporation upheld some but not all of the complaints made and introduced a series of new measures aimed at improving welfare.

This included the introduction of a chaperone who is present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.

Evans performed in the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Of The Opera and won 2023’s Celebrity MasterChef.

In May, he told the Sun that the comment he made on the Strictly Come Dancing tour was not sexual or directed at one of the female cast, but instead was a nickname for fellow contestant, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

In June, the opera singer announced his return to radio with The Wynne Evans Show, a live weekday internet broadcast.

The BBC declined to comment on Evans’ social media post.