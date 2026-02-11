Beloved Hollywood star set for seven-week West End run this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US actor and comedian Richard Kind will return to London’s West End this spring, reprising his acclaimed role in The Producers for a limited seven-week run.

The 69-year-old joins the production at London’s Garrick Theatre from March 23 as the loud-mouthed, fraudulent theatre producer Max Bialystock, a role he previously played on Broadway in 2004 and at the Hollywood Bowl in 2012.

The Producers, based on Mel Brooks’ cult classic 1967 film starring Gene Wilder, is a satirical comedy following Broadway producer Max Bialystock and accountant Leo Bloom as they scheme to get rich by producing the worst musical ever.

Kind will replace Olivier Award nominee Andy Nyman in the leading role until May 11, stating, "It’s good to be back."

open image in gallery US actor and comedian Richard Kind who will take the stage for seven weeks this spring to reprise his role in the West End production of ‘The Producers’ ( Jenny Anderson/PA Wire )

He elaborated: "Mel Brooks is a genius. Every time I come back to The Producers, I’m reminded what a comic masterpiece it is – the jokes, the infectious energy of the story, the sheer audacity of it all – it still feels as fresh as ever.

"I’m so thrilled to be returning to the iconic role of Max Bialystock; this is a hat-trick for me – they just can’t keep me away.

"I’ll be sure to keep Andy’s fedora warm for his return, and I’m excited to dive into rehearsals. It’s good to be back."

Mel Brooks also shared his delight. "When I learned we needed an actor to briefly fill Andy’s nearly unfillable shoes, only one name came to mind," he said.

"Richard Kind is a true force of nature – he’s got enough talent and energy to fill two stages.

"I am beyond thrilled for audiences at The Garrick to experience his Max Bialystock. London, get ready; you’re in for a hilarious ride."

open image in gallery The 69-year-old will join the production at London's Garrick Theatre, based on Mel Brooks' cult classic film ( Jenny Anderson/PA Wire )

Kind’s temporary engagement allows Nyman a break from The Producers to premiere The Psychic, a play he co-created with Jeremy Dyson, at York Theatre Royal this spring.

The Producers debuted in the West End in 2004, following its Broadway success, running for three years until 2007. The play, which has won 12 Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, returned to the London stage last August and is scheduled to run until September 2026.

The West End production of The Producers, written by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music by Brooks, and directed by Patrick Marber, will feature Kind from March 23 to May 11.