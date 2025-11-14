Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As addictions go, porn used to be considered bottom of the barrel stuff, perhaps even just a false cover for lasciviousness. It doesn’t quite have the same ring to it as heroin or alcohol, says Ani, the protagonist played by Ambika Mod in Sophia Chetin-Leuner’s daring new Porn Play. But the problem isn’t just the amount of porn Ani watches but the nature of it: extremely violent and misogynistic. “It’s fake!” she bites back when her boyfriend (Will Close) expresses concern. Over the next 100 minutes, the line between fantasy and reality wears thin.

What is most refreshing about Chetin-Leuner’s play is that there are no easy answers. The porn addict at its heart is not some middle-aged man living with his mum, but a young female academic on the rise. She’s smart and funny. She’s a feminist: Ani is clued up on sexually transmitted diseases; she has open dialogue with her boyfriend about their sex life; she hates the masturbatory term “beat one out”. It’s this that allows her to run circles around her boyfriend when he expresses genuine concern, which she takes as a policing of her desires and a side-effect of his fragile male ego. Ani refuses to face the real-life consequences of her online life – or what her predilection says about her views on herself and other women.

All the action and all the wanking takes place in Yemei Zhao’s futuristic-looking set that has transformed the Royal Court’s upstairs theatre into a fleshy, tiered collection of descending curves that functions like a magician’s top hat, out of which the actors magic prop after prop: a laptop, a duvet, even a table. It’s within this cocoon that Ani gives in to her desires under the covers, sex sounds emanating from the glow of her laptop. Audiences are given a more specific idea of what she’s into by way of a short summary of one such video from her boyfriend. It’s troubling and forces you to imagine it in awful detail.

The bass and synths of Helen Skiera’s electronic score grow more menacing as Ani’s addiction spirals from something of a joke (“As long as it’s not animals or kids, you’re good!” one friend assures her) into a serious problem while the anniversary of her mother’s death nears. Before long she can’t hold a conversation or stay present in a real-life sexual moment – the siren call (or moan?) of Pornhub proves too tempting to resist. Ani’s situation becomes so untenable that it takes a physical toll, resulting in a wince-inducing gynecological trip to the GP. (Not the first time, we learn.)

A teacher addicted to violent pornography isn’t what you might expect from Mod, whose last role was the bookish romantic lead in Netflix’s adaptation of One Day – but to Ani she brings a naturalism and genuine fearlessness, not least because of the incessant staged masturbation required. Close, Lizzy Connelly, and Asif Khan do well to handle the handful of supporting roles between them.

Ani’s job as a professor of John Milton’s Paradise Lost makes for a neat framing device that allows her to lecture on the themes of the 17th century epic – Eve, desire, original sin, etc etc – but the play is at its best outside of these moments, which can feel a little heavy-handed. Anchored by Mod, Porn Play is by turns funny and disturbing – a welcome and bold addition to the growing discourse surrounding sex and the internet.

On at the Royal Court theatre until 12 December; information here