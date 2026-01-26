Ralf Little to star in new stage adaptation of classic spy novel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ralf Little, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in Death In Paradise and The Royle Family, has described it as a "huge privilege" to step into the shoes of secret service agent Alec Leamas in the stage adaptation of John le Carré’s iconic Cold War novel, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold.

The 45-year-old, who recently concluded his tenure as detective inspector Neville Parker in the BBC crime series, will lead the cast for the production’s UK tour. Kicking off in March this year, the tour is set to visit major cities including Newcastle, Glasgow, York, Edinburgh, and Birmingham.

The original novel, set at the height of the Cold War, follows a disillusioned British intelligence officer on a final, perilous mission in Berlin.

This stage adaptation marks a significant milestone as the first Le Carré novel to be brought to the theatre. It premiered to a sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2024 before transferring to London’s West End.

Ralf Little played DI Neville Parker for four years on ‘Death in Paradise’ ( BBC )

Little shared his long-standing connection to the story, revealing: "I first read The Spy Who Came In From The Cold when I was 16 and it has stayed with me ever since." He praised David Eldridge’s "brilliant script," noting how it drew him into the "unexpected twists and turns" and the "high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse between East and West."

Little also highlighted the play's contemporary resonance, adding: "Despite being written in the 60s it feels startlingly relevant to the times we are living in now. I can’t wait to share this story with audiences old and new as we take it to cities right across the UK."

Beyond his popular television work, which includes Will And Ralf Should Know Better with Will Mellor, Little has a distinguished theatre career, earning an Olivier nomination in 2002 for Presence and appearing in the National Theatre’s Ugly Lies The Bone.

The stage adaptation, penned by playwright and screenwriter Eldridge, will be directed by Jeremy Herrin and tour director Joe Lichtenstein. The UK tour, starring Little, is scheduled to commence at the Curve Theatre in Leicester on March 12 and will run until August 22, 2026.

Further casting details are anticipated to be announced in due course.