First look at Paddington The Musical ahead of its West End opening

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First-look images have been released, offering a glimpse of the bear portraying Paddington in the new West End musical.

Paddington The Musical, inspired by the beloved children’s books and films, begins previews at London’s Savoy Theatre this Saturday.

The production follows the small bear from Peru as he is taken in by the Brown family after a chance meeting at a London railway station.

Photographs depict the marmalade sandwich-loving bear arriving in the capital with his red hat, brown trunk, and the tag reading "please look after this bear".

Another image shows him sitting on a bed, wearing his blue duffle coat and holding what appears to be a letter.

open image in gallery The show following the bear after he arrives in London and is taken in by the Brown family ( Johan Persson/PA Wire )

A trailer shows the character sitting on a box at Paddington, the station he is named after, while a voiceover says: “This is a passenger announcement, the station is now closing, please go home.”

Voicing Paddington is off-stage performer and remote puppeteer James Hameed, with on-stage actress Arti Shah also helping in the portrayal of the bear.

The production has been adapted from the books by Michael Bond and hit films, which feature Ben Whishaw as the voice of the bear.

Among the other cast members are Amy Ellen Richardson as Mrs Brown, Adrian Der Gregorian as Mr Brown, and Doctor Who star Bonnie Langford as Mrs Bird.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said: “After many years of exploration and development, we are thrilled, alongside StudioCanal, to finally bring Paddington to life on stage.

“What we as producers always hoped to achieve was, quite simply, Paddington on stage — and thanks to the immensely talented artists, both on and off stage, we believe we’ve realised that.”

The musical has been written by Jessica Swale with music and lyrics by McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

open image in gallery Music for the show has been written by Jessica Swale and McFly singer Tom Fletcher ( Isha Shah/PA Wire )

Paddington, first published on October 13 1958, has seen a number of adaptations over the years, including a BBC TV version in 1976, voiced by the late Sir Michael Hordern.

More recently there were movies released in 2014, 2017 and 2024, which all performed well at the box office.

The story of Paddington, and the bear’s image, also inspired the latest series of puppet-based satirical series Spitting Image.

StudioCanal, which makes the Paddington films, and Paddington and Company are bringing legal action against Avalon, producer of the series, alleging copyright infringement.

Paddington The Musical is now booking until November 25, 2026.