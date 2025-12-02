Monty Python’s Flying Circus show set to commence major US tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eric Idle, a founding member of the iconic comedy group Monty Python’s Flying Circus, often contemplates whether extraterrestrial life possesses a sense of humour. "I think the answer must be yes, because it’s about self-awareness," he muses.

"It’s about laughing at yourself and your own death and your inevitable end, which you can do nothing about."

Until such an intergalactic encounter, Idle’s earthly mission remains to elicit laughter, a crusade he continues with a national touring production of his acclaimed musical, Spamalot, which commences its run in Ohio this week.

Idle firmly believes in the power of comedy, stating, "I think laughter is essential, and it’s both a relief and a corrective on how to look at life."

The extensive tour is set to visit over 30 cities in its inaugural year, including major hubs such as Los Angeles, Washington DC, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Dallas, New Orleans, St. Louis, Houston, and Milwaukee.

Idle champions the comedy musical as the pinnacle of theatrical forms. "The comedy musical is the most fabulous form of theatre there is because it’s got everything you want – it can have drama, but also laughter, dancing, girls. It’s got it all," he explains.

open image in gallery Pedestrians walk under the marquee of the Broadway show ‘Monty Python's Spamalot’ in New York ( AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File ) )

Spamalot itself is a riot of absurdity, featuring knights obsessed with shrubbery, the distinctive sound of coconuts mimicking horse hooves, a singing and dancing plague victim, flatulent Frenchmen, and even killer rabbits.

The stage production draws its inspiration from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a comedic take on King Arthur’s quest to assemble knights for the search for the cup Jesus drank from at The Last Supper. Idle recalls the original movie’s modest £320,000 budget, partially funded by members of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson, who were reportedly seeking tax write-offs. Filmed over five weeks in Scotland, Idle remembers, "It was cold and miserable, but it was funny."

The genesis of the musical adaptation struck Idle while working on a CD-ROM game based on The Holy Grail.

He realised, "I suddenly went, ‘Wait a minute, if you could turn ’The Holy Grail' into a game, you can certainly turn it into a Broadway musical.’"

Idle penned the story and lyrics, with music by John Du Prez. He credits the show’s success to the involvement of legendary director Mike Nichols, who "knew everything about funny." The musical premiered on Broadway in 2005, earning a Tony Award for Best New Musical.

Idle recently rediscovered his long-forgotten diaries from that period, which he has since published as The Spamalot Diaries, offering an insightful look into the tensions and struggles behind the musical’s creation.

open image in gallery Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, left, and James Monroe Iglehart, centre, appear with other cast members at the curtain call for ‘Spamalot’ ( 2023 Invision )

"It is a sort of how-to about making a musical," he notes. Among the show’s highlights are the Act II opener, "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," borrowed from another Python film, Life of Brian and the rousing finale, "Find Your Grail," with its encouraging lyrics: "Keep your eyes on the goal/Then the prize you won’t fail/That’s your grail."

One of Idle’s most cherished memories is watching Broadway patrons leave the theatre, singing "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" and clicking coconuts purchased from the merchandise kiosk.

"If you can just brighten people’s lives to be silly in the street immediately afterwards, I think you’ve done a great job," he reflects. "Not many shows do that." Monty Python, comprising Idle, Michael Palin, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, and Graham Chapman, brought a unique blend of satire, surrealism, and silliness to British television screens from 1969 to 1974, followed by several films.