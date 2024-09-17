Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



A production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream has been axed over references to Gaza and trans rights, reports have claimed.

The adaptation, which featured a drum’n’bass soundtrack and was inspired by Manchester’s music scene, was scheduled to premiere at the city’s Royal Exchange Theatre on 6 September and run for five weeks.

Initial performances were cancelled due to “technical issues” and cast injury, ticket holders were told. The play, which was due to run for five weeks until 12 October, was then cancelled altogether over this weekend.

Disagreements over a song that made references to both trans rights and the conflict in Gaza are said to have been the main factor behind the play’s cancellation.

According to the Manchester Evening News, theatre bosses wanted to remove the number but the play’s director Stef O’Driscoll and members of the cast demanded the song should stay.

A source told the publication: “They did the first preview, at which point the theatre said they are going to have to cut the reference to trans rights and free Palestine.

“The director said, ‘No, this is my direction, it’s what it’s always been, we’ve had weeks and months and you are now trying to change it after the first preview’. The company were very solid and unified.”

The Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester ( PA )

The Stage newspaper reported “Free Palestine” graffiti that had been painted on the set was also at the heart of the disagreement.

A spokesperson for the theatre told The Stage: “At the Royal Exchange Theatre we want to work with artists who address complex issues. Sadly, in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a number of challenges occurred which led to a decision to cancel the production – including injuries, a delayed technical week and changes late in the process. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to get the show on as planned.”

Equity, the actors’ union, have confirmed the play’s cast and crew have been paid in full for the production. However, the organisation has called an “urgent” meeting to talk through why A Midsummer Night’s Dream was cancelled.

The Independent has contacted the Royal Exchange and O’Driscoll for comment.

Dame Judi Dench in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ in 2010 ( Geraint Lewis )

Manchester musician Salo, who was cast to play the moon in the production, wrote on Instagram expressing his disappointment the show would not go on.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream has been cancelled. Apologies to everyone that was so excited to see this theatre production,” he said.

“The work I put into this was huge and I’m f****** gutted for myself and everyone involved. Don’t wanna talk about it too much as I’m emotionally drained but will answer any questions about it at a later date. Just need some time to process.”