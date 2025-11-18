‘Joyful’ Quentin Blake book to be adapted into new stage show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A beloved children’s book by acclaimed author and illustrator Sir Quentin Blake is set to be brought to life on stage, with Mrs Armitage on Wheels undergoing a new musical adaptation.

The production, helmed by Samantha Lane, artistic director of the award-winning Little Angel Theatre, will make its world premiere at London’s Southbank Centre.

Scheduled as part of the venue’s Imagine Festival, the show will run from February 18 to 21, 2026.

Ms Lane expressed her excitement, stating: "I’m absolutely thrilled to be adapting and directing Mrs Armitage on Wheels for the stage. It’s such a joyful, imaginative story – full of heart, humour and the boundless possibilities of creativity."

She added that Mrs Armitage’s world is "wonderfully eccentric yet deeply human," and she looks forward to bringing her "spirit of inventiveness and togetherness to life."

This musical adaptation will incorporate puppetry and live music, following a previous television adaptation for the BBC’s Quentin Blake’s Box Of Treasures.

The narrative centres on the inventive Mrs Armitage and her dog Breakspear, whose quiet bike ride to visit cousin Angela quickly escalates as Mrs Armitage continuously adds imaginative improvements to her bicycle, including horns, snack trays, umbrellas, a dog bed, and even a sail.

The creative team behind the production includes Jessie Maryon Davies for music and lyrics, Ryan Dawson Laight for set and costume design, Maia Kirkman-Richards for puppetry design and direction, and Ian Oakley as sound designer.

Sir Quentin, 92, is a prolific figure in children’s literature, having illustrated over 300 books.

He is widely recognised for his iconic collaborations with author Roald Dahl on classics such as The BFG, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, and Matilda.

He has also penned and illustrated more than 30 of his own titles. Sir Quentin served as the inaugural British Children’s Laureate from 1999 to 2001 and was knighted in the 2013 New Year Honours for his significant contributions to illustration.

Tickets for the 50-minute performance, suitable for ages three and up, are priced from £20.

Earlier this month, it was announced Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration is to open at a heritage site in Clerkenwell, central London, in May 2026,