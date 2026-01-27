Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Award-winning composer Philip Glass has withdrawn the premiere of his new symphony from the Kennedy Center lineup, saying that the current values of the institution are in “direct conflict” with his composition.

The composer and pianist, 88, was scheduled to premiere his new work at the performing arts center — which has since rebranded to the Trump-Kennedy Center — this June 12 and 13.

However, in a statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday, he announced that “after thoughtful consideration, I have decided to withdraw my Symphony No. 15 ‘Lincoln’ from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”

“Symphony No. 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony,” Glass said. “Therefore, I feel an obligation to withdraw this Symphony premiere from the Kennedy Center under its current leadership.”

Glass’s cancelation is just the latest scheduling shakeup for the Kennedy Center, following President Donald Trump’s controversial takeover of the establishment.

Philip Gass was expected to premiere his new symphony at the Kennedy Center this June ( Getty Images )

In February 2025, following his return to office, Trump ousted Kennedy Center board members he had not appointed and added several new members, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Second Lady Usha Vance. The president said he is on a mission to remove “woke” programming.

Last month, the center’s Trump-appointed board voted to rebrand the institution to Trump-Kennedy Center. The building’s signage was quickly altered to reflect the change, leading to outrage among Kennedy family members and Democratic lawmakers, with some experts even suggesting the change could be potentially illegal.

Many prominent artists, including actor and comedian Issa Rae and musician Peter Wolf, have since withdrawn from their Kennedy Center appearances in protest.

Earlier this month, America’s oldest dance troupe, The Martha Graham Dance Company, announced it would no longer be making a tour stop at the center this spring.

“The Martha Graham Dance Company regrets that we are unable to perform at the Kennedy Center in April,” the company said in a statement at the time. “We hope to perform at the center in the future.”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sonia De Los Santos also pulled out of her upcoming appearances at the center. The Mexican American artist, whose 2018 release ¡Alegría! received a Latin Grammy nomination for best children’s album, was expected to give two concerts for young people next month, alongside a “creative conversation” with the audience.

“As an artist, I treasure the freedom to create and share my music, and for many years I have used this privilege to uplift the stories of immigrants in this country,” she explained of her cancelation on Instagram. “Unfortunately, I do not feel that the current climate at this beloved venue represents a welcoming space for myself, my band, or our audience.”