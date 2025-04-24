Paddington the Musical to premiere in London’s West End this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new musical about Paddington Bear is set to hit London's West End this autumn.

Paddington The Musical, featuring music by McFly's Tom Fletcher, will open at the Savoy Theatre on November 1.

Adapted from Michael Bond's beloved books and the recent hit films starring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, the musical follows the young bear's journey from Peru to London.

A chance meeting with the Brown family at Paddington Station leads to him finding a new home and embarking on a series of adventures in the bustling city.

"It’s an honour to be entrusted to bring the story of Paddington to life on stage with the very best of creative collaborators in (playwright) Jessica (Swale), (theatre director) Luke (Sheppard), and our producers Sonia (Friedman) and Eliza (Lumley),” Fletcher said.

“This unique and special bear is at the very heart of our nation, and I’m aware of the awesome responsibility we all have in taking on his story.

“It’s beyond exciting, and an absolute dream come true – we look forward to welcoming you to join us at the Savoy this autumn.”

open image in gallery Border terriers Rosie and Brodie sit next to a Paddington Bear statue in Newbury ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Swale added: “It’s such a privilege to be telling the story of such a beloved cultural icon.

“Paddington is so much more than a fictional character; this special bear has come to represent hope, kindness and acceptance, so it’s never felt like a more apt time to bring this story to the stage, and with such a dream team.

“Tom’s songs are extraordinary, earworms on a first listen, Luke is the most masterful director, and our producers are so incredibly passionate and dedicated, it really is a great honour to be on this adventure with them all.

“I can’t wait to share this beautiful tale.”

Fletcher is a best-selling author of children’s books, as well as a member of boy band McFly.

open image in gallery Tom Fletcher, right, and Danny Jones of McFly at the 2025 BRIT Awards ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Paddington, first published on October 13, 1958, has seen a number of adaptations over the years, including a BBC TV version in 1976, voiced by the late Sir Michael Hordern.

The recent movies, released in 2014, 2017 and 2024, have all performed well at the box office.

Earlier in the month a Paddington Bear statue which had been destroyed by vandals was repaired and returned to its home town in Newbury, Berkshire.

Priority tickets for Paddington The Musical will be available from May 13, before going on general sale on May 15.

The performance schedule and casting is to be announced at a later date.