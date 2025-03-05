Olivier Awards: Adrien Brody, Ben Whishaw, Mark Strong and Imelda Staunton among nominees
Annual British theatre awards will take place in April
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The nominees for the 2025 Olivier Awards have been unveiled, with a number of A-list stars up for honours at Britain’s annual theatre awards.
The list of nominated works and talent includes performers such as Adrien Brody, Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton, Paapa Essiedu, and Mark Strong.
Oscar winner Adrien Brody is up for Best Actor following his performance in The Fear of 13 at Donmar Warehouse. Meanwhile, Mark Strong is nominated for his turn as Oedipus at Wyndham’s theatre.
Also competing in the category is Gangs of London and I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu (Death of England: Delroy), Billy Crudup (Harry Clarke) and John Lithgow (Giant).
The Best Actress race is similarly fierce, as Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (Oedipus) goes up against lauded newcomer Heather Agyepong (Shifters), Rosie Sheehy (Machinal), Meera Syal (A Tupperware of Ashes) and her own Oedipus co-star Indira Varma.
Fiddler on the Roof is the most nominated production of the year and is up for 13 awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Director, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical.
The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday, 6 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter, with highlights shown on ITV1 later that evening. You can find the full list of nominated shows and talent below:
Best New Play
The Fear of 13 by Lindsey Ferrentino at Donmar Warehouse
Giant by Mark Rosenblatt at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre
Kyoto by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson at @sohoplace
Shifters by Benedict Lombe at Duke of York’s Theatre
The Years adapted by Eline Arbo, in an English version by Stephanie Bain at Almeida Theatre and Harold Pinter Theatre
Best New Musical
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, book and lyrics by Jethro Compton at Ambassadors Theatre
MJ The Musical, book by Lynn Nottage at Prince Edward Theatre
Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, music, lyrics and book by Dave Malloy at Donmar Warehouse
Why Am I So Single?, music, lyrics and book by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss at Garrick Theatre
Best Revival
The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Machinal by Sophie Treadwell at The Old Vic
Oedipus by Robert Icke at Wyndham’s Theatre
Waiting For Godot by Samuel Beckett at Theatre Royal Haymarket
Best Musical Revival
Fiddler on the Roof, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, book by Joseph Stein at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Hello, Dolly!, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Michael Stewart at The London PalladiumOliver!, book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, new material and revisions by Cameron Mackintosh at Gielgud Theatre
Starlight Express, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Richard Stilgoe at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Jorge Bosch for Kyoto
Tom Edden for Waiting for Godot
Elliot Levey for Giant
Ben Whishaw for Bluets
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Sharon D Clarke for The Importance of Being Earnest
Romola Garai for Giant
Romola Garai for The Years
Gina McKee for The Years
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Liv Andrusier for Fiddler on the Roof
Amy Di Bartolomeo for The Devil Wears Prada
Beverley Klein for Fiddler on the Roof
Maimuna Memon for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Andy Nyman for Hello, Dolly!
Raphael Papo for Fiddler on the Roof
Layton Williams for Titanique
Tom Xander for Mean Girls
Best Actor in a Musical
John Dagleish for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Adam Dannheisser for Fiddler on the Roof
Myles Frost for MJ The Musical
Simon Lipkin for Oliver!
Jamie Muscato for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812
Best Actress in a Musical
Chumisa Dornford-May for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812
Lauren Drew for Titanique
Clare Foster for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Lara Pulver for Fiddler on the Roof
Imelda Staunton for Hello, Dolly!
Best Actress
Heather Agyepong for Shifters
Lesley Manville for Oedipus
Rosie Sheehy for Machinal
Meera Syal for A Tupperware of Ashes
Indira Varma for Oedipus
Best Actor
Adrien Brody for The Fear of 13
Billy Crudup for Harry Clarke
Paapa Essiedu for Death of England: Delroy
John Lithgow for Giant
Mark Strong for Oedipus
Best Director
Eline Arbo for The Years
Jordan Fein for Fiddler on the Roof
Nicholas Hytner for Giant
Robert Icke for Oedipus
Best Costume Design
Hugh Durrant for Robin Hood
Sachiko Nakahara for Spirited Away
Tom Scutt for Fiddler on the Roof
Best Sound Design
Nick Lidster for Fiddler on the Roof
Christopher Shutt for Oedipus
Thijs van Vuure for The Years
Koichi Yamamoto for Spirited Away
Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play
Ballet Shoes adapted by Kendall Feaver at National TheatreI
Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith
Spirited Away adapted by John Caird and co-adapted by Maoko Imai
Titanique by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli
Best Family Show
Brainiac Live at Marylebone Theatre
Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas at Apollo Theatre
The Nutcracker at Polka Theatre
Rough Magic at Shakespeare’s Globe
Best Theatre Choreographer
Matthew Bourne for Oliver!
Julia Cheng for Fiddler on the Roof
Hofesh Shechter for Oedipus
Christopher Wheeldon for MJ The Musical
Best Set Design
Jon Bausor for set design, Toby Olié and Daisy Beattie for puppetry design, and Satoshi Kuriyama for projection design for Spirited Away
Frankie Bradshaw for set design for Ballet Shoes
Es Devlin for set design for Coriolanus
Tom Scutt for set design for Fiddler on the Roof
Best Lighting Design
Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs for Oliver!
Howard Hudson for Starlight Express
Howard Hudson for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Aideen Malone for Fiddler on the Roof
Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre
Animal Farm at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre
English at Kiln Theatre
Now, I See at Theatre Royal Stratford East
What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank at Marylebone Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Aigul Akhmetshina for Carmen at the Royal Opera House
Allan Clayton for Festen at the Royal Opera House
Jung Young-doo for direction of Lear at the Barbican
Best New Opera Production
Duke Bluebeard’s Castle by ENO at the London Coliseum
Festen by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House
L’Olimpiade by Irish National Opera and the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House
The Tales of Hoffmann by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House
Best New Dance Production
Assembly Hall at Sadler’s Wells
Frontiers: Choreographers of Canada –Pite/Kudelka/Portner at Sadler’s Wells
Theatre of Dreams at Sadler’s Wells
An Untitled Love at Sadler’s Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Sarah Chun for her performance in Three Short Ballets
Tom Visser for his lighting design of Angels’ Atlas as part of Frontiers: Choreographers of Canada – Pite/Kudelka/Portner
Eva Yerbabuena for her performance in Yerbabuena
Outstanding Musical Contribution
Mark Aspinall for Musical Supervision and Additional Orchestrations for Fiddler on the Roof
Darren Clark for Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements and Mark Aspinall for Musical Direction, Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dave Malloy for Orchestrations and Nicholas Skilbeck for Musical Supervision for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812
Asaf Zohar for Compositions and Gavin Sutherland for Dance Arrangements and Orchestration for Ballet Shoes
The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday 6 April.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments