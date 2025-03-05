Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The nominees for the 2025 Olivier Awards have been unveiled, with a number of A-list stars up for honours at Britain’s annual theatre awards.

The list of nominated works and talent includes performers such as Adrien Brody, Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton, Paapa Essiedu, and Mark Strong.

Oscar winner Adrien Brody is up for Best Actor following his performance in The Fear of 13 at Donmar Warehouse. Meanwhile, Mark Strong is nominated for his turn as Oedipus at Wyndham’s theatre.

Also competing in the category is Gangs of London and I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu (Death of England: Delroy), Billy Crudup (Harry Clarke) and John Lithgow (Giant).

The Best Actress race is similarly fierce, as Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (Oedipus) goes up against lauded newcomer Heather Agyepong (Shifters), Rosie Sheehy (Machinal), Meera Syal (A Tupperware of Ashes) and her own Oedipus co-star Indira Varma.

Fiddler on the Roof is the most nominated production of the year and is up for 13 awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Director, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical.

The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday, 6 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter, with highlights shown on ITV1 later that evening. You can find the full list of nominated shows and talent below:

Best New Play

The Fear of 13 by Lindsey Ferrentino at Donmar Warehouse

Giant by Mark Rosenblatt at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre

Kyoto by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson at @sohoplace

Shifters by Benedict Lombe at Duke of York’s Theatre

The Years adapted by Eline Arbo, in an English version by Stephanie Bain at Almeida Theatre and Harold Pinter Theatre

Best New Musical

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, book and lyrics by Jethro Compton at Ambassadors Theatre

MJ The Musical, book by Lynn Nottage at Prince Edward Theatre

Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, music, lyrics and book by Dave Malloy at Donmar Warehouse

Why Am I So Single?, music, lyrics and book by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss at Garrick Theatre

open image in gallery Adrien Brody in ‘Fear of 13’ ( Manuel Harlan )

Best Revival

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Machinal by Sophie Treadwell at The Old Vic

Oedipus by Robert Icke at Wyndham’s Theatre

Waiting For Godot by Samuel Beckett at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best Musical Revival

Fiddler on the Roof, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, book by Joseph Stein at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Hello, Dolly!, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Michael Stewart at The London PalladiumOliver!, book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, new material and revisions by Cameron Mackintosh at Gielgud Theatre

Starlight Express, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Richard Stilgoe at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Jorge Bosch for Kyoto

Tom Edden for Waiting for Godot

Elliot Levey for Giant

Ben Whishaw for Bluets

open image in gallery Ben Whishaw in ‘Bluets’ ( Royal Court )

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Sharon D Clarke for The Importance of Being Earnest

Romola Garai for Giant

Romola Garai for The Years

Gina McKee for The Years

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Liv Andrusier for Fiddler on the Roof

Amy Di Bartolomeo for The Devil Wears Prada

Beverley Klein for Fiddler on the Roof

Maimuna Memon for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Andy Nyman for Hello, Dolly!

Raphael Papo for Fiddler on the Roof

Layton Williams for Titanique

Tom Xander for Mean Girls

Best Actor in a Musical

John Dagleish for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Adam Dannheisser for Fiddler on the Roof

Myles Frost for MJ The Musical

Simon Lipkin for Oliver!

Jamie Muscato for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812

open image in gallery Grace Mouat (Karen), Charlie Burn (Cady), Georgina Castle (Regina), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen) in ‘Mean Girls' ( Brinkhoff-Moegenburg )

Best Actress in a Musical

Chumisa Dornford-May for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812

Lauren Drew for Titanique

Clare Foster for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Lara Pulver for Fiddler on the Roof

Imelda Staunton for Hello, Dolly!

Best Actress

Heather Agyepong for Shifters

Lesley Manville for Oedipus

Rosie Sheehy for Machinal

Meera Syal for A Tupperware of Ashes

Indira Varma for Oedipus

Best Actor

Adrien Brody for The Fear of 13

Billy Crudup for Harry Clarke

Paapa Essiedu for Death of England: Delroy

John Lithgow for Giant

Mark Strong for Oedipus

open image in gallery Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in ‘Oedipus’ ( Manuel Harlan )

Best Director

Eline Arbo for The Years

Jordan Fein for Fiddler on the Roof

Nicholas Hytner for Giant

Robert Icke for Oedipus

Best Costume Design

Hugh Durrant for Robin Hood

Sachiko Nakahara for Spirited Away

Tom Scutt for Fiddler on the Roof

Best Sound Design

Nick Lidster for Fiddler on the Roof

Christopher Shutt for Oedipus

Thijs van Vuure for The Years

Koichi Yamamoto for Spirited Away

open image in gallery Romola Garai, Lithgow, Elliot Levey and Rachael Stirling in ‘Giant’ ( Manuel Harlan )

Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Ballet Shoes adapted by Kendall Feaver at National TheatreI

Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith

Spirited Away adapted by John Caird and co-adapted by Maoko Imai

Titanique by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli

Best Family Show

Brainiac Live at Marylebone Theatre

Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas at Apollo Theatre

The Nutcracker at Polka Theatre

Rough Magic at Shakespeare’s Globe

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne for Oliver!

Julia Cheng for Fiddler on the Roof

Hofesh Shechter for Oedipus

Christopher Wheeldon for MJ The Musical

open image in gallery The company in ‘Ballet Shoes’ ( Manuel Harlan )

Best Set Design

Jon Bausor for set design, Toby Olié and Daisy Beattie for puppetry design, and Satoshi Kuriyama for projection design for Spirited Away

Frankie Bradshaw for set design for Ballet Shoes

Es Devlin for set design for Coriolanus

Tom Scutt for set design for Fiddler on the Roof

Best Lighting Design

Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs for Oliver!

Howard Hudson for Starlight Express

Howard Hudson for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Aideen Malone for Fiddler on the Roof

Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre

Animal Farm at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre

English at Kiln Theatre

Now, I See at Theatre Royal Stratford East

What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank at Marylebone Theatre

open image in gallery David Oyelowo in ‘Coriolanus' at the National Theatre ( Misan Harriman )

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Aigul Akhmetshina for Carmen at the Royal Opera House

Allan Clayton for Festen at the Royal Opera House

Jung Young-doo for direction of Lear at the Barbican

Best New Opera Production

Duke Bluebeard’s Castle by ENO at the London Coliseum

Festen by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House

L’Olimpiade by Irish National Opera and the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House

The Tales of Hoffmann by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House

Best New Dance Production

Assembly Hall at Sadler’s Wells

Frontiers: Choreographers of Canada –Pite/Kudelka/Portner at Sadler’s Wells

Theatre of Dreams at Sadler’s Wells

An Untitled Love at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Sarah Chun for her performance in Three Short Ballets

Tom Visser for his lighting design of Angels’ Atlas as part of Frontiers: Choreographers of Canada – Pite/Kudelka/Portner

Eva Yerbabuena for her performance in Yerbabuena

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Mark Aspinall for Musical Supervision and Additional Orchestrations for Fiddler on the Roof

Darren Clark for Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements and Mark Aspinall for Musical Direction, Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dave Malloy for Orchestrations and Nicholas Skilbeck for Musical Supervision for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812

Asaf Zohar for Compositions and Gavin Sutherland for Dance Arrangements and Orchestration for Ballet Shoes

The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday 6 April.