Kieran Culkin reveals Broadway diet — and it’s mildly horrifying

Kieran Culkin may be an Oscar-winner now, but he revealed in a recent interview that he still has the diet of a student.

The 42-year-old won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor last month for his role in A Real Pain.

He is currently appearing at the Palace Theatre on Broadway in a new production of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross, starring alongside Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr, and Michael McKean.

His former Succession co-star Sarah Snook is also on Broadway with her one-woman version of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Speaking to each other for Variety, the pair discussed their respective health regimes while appearing in theatre. Snook revealed that she swears off alcohol and coffee, saying: “If I have a coffee too late, I can’t sleep after the show.”

Culkin, by contrast, revealed that his Broadway diet consists of “like five cups of coffee, two scotches after a show and a 2 am cheeseburger.”

Kieran Culkin at the opening night of 'Glengarry Glen Ross' at New York's Palace Theatre on March 31, 2025 ( Michael Loccisano/Getty Images )

When Snook reacted with shock and asked whether he sleeps, Culkin responded “three hours” and explains he suffers from sleep apnea.

After Snook expressed her concern for the health of his brain, Culkin pointed to his head and joked: “Oh, no, this is gone. There’s a ticking clock on when this goes. Soon enough, you’re going to wheel me into a corner and just watch me chat to myself.”

While accepting his Oscar in March, Culkin left his wife aghast when he asked her for another child during his speech.

He told his spouse, the British advertising specialist Jazz Charton, that he wanted two more children.

The actor recalled the aftermath of the Emmys last year, when he joked on stage that Charton had promised him a third child if he won the award.

Culkin then informed the audience that he wanted to tell a story – and asked the backstage crew not to cut him off – revealing that his wife had promised him an additional child if he won an Oscar.

“After the show, we’re walking through a parking lot … and she goes, ‘Oh, God, I did say that!’” Culkin said. “‘I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And I turned to her, and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me – I swear to God, this happened there’s just over a year ago – she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’”

“No pressure,” he added, looking at his wife in the crowd, “but let’s get cracking on those kids, what do’ya say?”

Charton gasped in a mixture of joy and shock, but laughed and nodded along at various points of the story he told.

The pair, who met in a bar in New York in 2012, share two children, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolfe.