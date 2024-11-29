Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Actor Julien Arnold has died while performing A Christmas Carol on stage.

Arnold, 60, suffered a medical emergency while the play was taking place at Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada on 24 November. He was playing Marley, Mr Fezziwig and Banjo in a production of the Charles Dickens classic.

According to reports, emergency services arrived at the premises around 8.28pm but, despite multiple resuscitation attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death is yet to be revealed.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the sudden passing of Julien Arnold, a beloved actor and dear friend of the Citadel Theatre,” the company announced in a statement.

“A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, Julien was a gifted performer whose charisma and talent graced our stage in countless productions, including A Christmas Carol. Julien’s passing is a profound loss to his family, friends, fellow Carol company members, Citadel staff and the Edmonton community he loved so dearly.”

It continued: “His presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions - and big hugs - will be deeply missed. In his honor, this season’s run of A Christmas Carol is dedicated to his memory. We kindly ask for respect for his family’s privacy during this difficult time. Your love, support, and well wishes are deeply appreciated.”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched in support of his wife Sheiny Satanove, who is the managing director of The Punctuate Theatre.

The page aims to raise $75,000 (£42,000) to assist Satanove with “costs related to his passing, including funeral costs, rent, groceries, and time off work to grieve.” It reads: “A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, Julien left us doing what he loved most.” Over $55,000 (£31,000) has been raised so far.

Satanove’s Punctuate Theatre also paid tribute to the star in a statement that read, “Julien was a cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community whose warmth, talent, and generosity touched so many lives he left us ‘as he lived — immersed in his passion for theatre.”

According to IMDB, Arnold’s other credits include the TV series Mentors (1998) and the movie White Coats (2005).