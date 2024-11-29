Jason Donovan apologizes to Rocky Horror Show fans for misunderstanding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jason Donovan has issued an apology to Rocky Horror Show fans who arrived at a recent showing on a day he wasn’t scheduled to perform.

Theatergoers were recently left disappointed after they turned up at Blackpool’s Winter Garden on Saturday, November 23, expecting to see the Australian actor and singer, 56, in his lead role as Frank-N-Furter only to find one of his understudies take the stage.

The BBC later published an article titled “Fans fume over Jason Donovan Rocky Horror no-show.”

Donovan has since addressed the article calling the headline “misleading.”

“While the article itself is more balanced, the headline is misleading. I was never scheduled to perform on Saturday 23rd — I had a prior commitment that had been pre-agreed with the producers,” he clarified on Instagram. “This was noted on Rocky Horror’s official website and the venue’s website before last week’s performances.

“To the dedicated fans who came to see me and were disappointed; I am truly sorry. Your support means the world to me, and I am committed to showing up for you. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support,” he added.

The outlet subsequently amended the original headline to correctly reflect the situation: “Fans fume at missing Jason Donovan in Rocky Horror.”

Donovan reprised his role of the mad transvestite scientist, Frank-N-Furter, on the U.K. tour of Rocky Horror Show, following a sold-out Australian tour earlier this year. Lauren Chia and Connor Carson also feature in the U.K. production as Janet and Brad.

Before beginning his career in music, Donovan shot to fame starring alongside Kylie Minogue in the Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Jason Donovan stars as Frank-N-Furter in ‘Rocky Horror Show’ ( Getty Images )

In 1989, he released his first studio album, Ten Good Reasons, which went on to become the highest-selling album in the U.K. that year having sold 3 million copies.

He then made his West End debut in 1991 leading the sold-out 18-month revival of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat as the eponymous shepherd at the London Palladium. Donovan later returned to the London Palladium’s most recent 2019 and 2021 revivals of the musical in the role of the Pharaoh.

Donovan’s other West End credits include Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Palace Theatre) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium).