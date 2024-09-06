Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Sir Ian McKellen has said he wants to take one of his plays to areas like Southport, Sunderland and Middlesbrough, which were heavily impacted by race riots in August.

Speaking the day after riots had rocked parts of the UK, McKellen said that it was “bewildering what’s happening to our country.”

McKellen told The Times that he wants to take Player Kings, a production of Shakespeare’s Henry IV Parts 1 and 2 which he is starring in at the Noël Coward Theatre to anywhere the riots happened as a message of hope and belief.

The riots were sparked when, on 29 July, 18-year-old Cardiff-born Axel Rudakubana stabbed three young girls to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport. The teenager has since been charged with their murders.

Ugly scenes soon followed as misinformation about the culprit’s identity and religion was spread on social media, inciting the far-right to cause violence across the country.

The Lord of the Rings actor said: “I want to take Player Kings to Southport, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, anywhere these riots happened, and say, ‘Come on, I believe in you, Southport.’ Societies — how do they stay together through periods of upheaval?”

The two-time Oscar nominee 85, will miss the remainder of the play’s run though and be replaced by understudy David Semark in the role of John Falstaff.

The actor was hospitalised for three nights after the fall and apologised to fans for the decision he made with “the greatest reluctance” to aid his recovery.

News of the cancellation was revealed on Twitter (X) by the play’s production company alongside the message from the actor.

McKellen added: “I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

“But I can assure them that, with David Semark, now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke’s production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!”

In a statement to The Independent at the time of the incident, a representative of Player Kings said: “Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.

“The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow.

“Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support.”