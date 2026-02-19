Game of Thrones prequel to be staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Game of Thrones universe is expanding yet again – and this time, Westeros will be brought to life on the stage.

Hot on the heels of the two TV prequels, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the Royal Shakespeare Company has announced that it is producing a third, which will be staged at its Stratford-upon-Avon HQ this summer.

Game of Thrones: The Mad King , based on the novels by George RR Martin, will focus on the events leading up to the main books – with the fantasy author admitting: “For my work to now be adapted for the stage is something I did not expect but welcome with great enthusiasm and excitement.”

Martin said in a statement: “When I first wrote Game of Thrones, I never imagined that it would be anything other than a book. It was a place for my imagination to exist without limits.

“For me, the RSC was the obvious choice when thinking about putting a Game of Thrones story on the stage. Shakespeare is the greatest name in English literature, and his plays have been a constant source of inspiration to me and my writing.

“Not only that, he faced similar challenges in how to put a battle on stage, so we are in good company. It will be thrilling to watch the events of this new play unfold in a live environment.”

open image in gallery George RR Martin has hailed the RSC as the ‘obvious’ choice to adapt his work ( Royal Shakespeare Company )

The RSC has released a plot synopsis, revealing what Game of Thrones fans can expect from the play, which reads: “Enter the world before. A long winter thaws in Harrenhal, and spring is promised.

“At a lavish banquet on the eve of a jousting tournament, lovers meet and revellers speculate about who will contend.

“But in the shadows, amid growing unease at the bloodthirsty actions of the realm’s merciless Mad King, dissenters from his inner circle anxiously advance a treasonous plot. Far away, the drums of battle sound.

“Family bonds, ancient prophecies, and the sacred line of succession will be tested in a “dangerous campaign for power. Who will survive? Who will rise?

“Wars aren’t won by those with most cause, but whose story’s best told.”

It will feature characters from the houses of Targaryen, Stark, Lannister, Baratheon and Martell.

open image in gallery The author with Duncan Macmillan (left) and Dominic Cooke ( Royal Shakespeare Company )

The “Mad King” character, often mentioned in both the Game of Thrones novels and HBO’s TV series, is King Aerys II Targaryen, the father of Daenerys, Rhaegar and Viserys Targaryen.

The play has been adapted for the stage by Duncan Macmillan - whose work includes the Barbican’s 2025 production of The Seagull, starring Cate Blanchett – and will be directed by Dominic Cooke, who was recently appointed artistic director of London’s Almeida Theatre.

The pair said: “George’s storytelling is Shakespearean in its scale and its themes - dynastic struggle, ambition, rebellion, madness, prophecy, ill-fated love.

“From the beginning, Shakespeare’s histories and tragedies have been our primary reference for the ambition of this production, so the RSC feels like a natural home.”

Game of Thrones: The Mad King will premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon this summer. Tickets will go on sale in April.