Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Edinburgh Comedy Awards have named their stars of tomorrow

Stars who’ve won awards at the annual ceremony include Sarah Millican, Frank Skinner and Lee Evans

Adam White
Saturday 24 August 2024 07:21
Comments
The comedian Joe Kent-Walters poses with his Best Newcomer award, from the Edinburgh Comedy Awards
The comedian Joe Kent-Walters poses with his Best Newcomer award, from the Edinburgh Comedy Awards (Greg Macvean Photography)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The Edinburgh Comedy Awards have announced their 2024 winners, with three comedians set to follow in the footsteps of past victors including Steve Coogan and The League of Gentlemen.

Amy Gledhill was awarded Best Comedy Show for Make Me Look Fit on the Poster, Joe Kent-Walters received the Best Newcomer Award, and the Victoria Wood Award was given to Rob Copland for his show Gimme (One with Everything).

Kent-Walters won his award for his show Joe Kent-Walters is Frankie Monroe: LIVE!!, in which he plays the MC of a working men’s club. In his round-up of this year’s Fringe, which will be published in The Independent tomorrow, critic Tim Bano described Kent-Walters’s show as “brilliantly assured”.

In a statement, Nica Burns, director of the ECA, said: “Like many of the greats, everyone who has seen him this year will boast in future years that they saw Joe Kent-Walters’ show the year that he won Best Newcomer.”

She added that Gledhill “blends writing that echoes the genius of Victoria Wood combined with the magical physicality of Julie Walters”.

Award winners Rob Copland and Amy Gledhill
Award winners Rob Copland and Amy Gledhill (Supplied/Greg Macvean)

Nana Hughes, who chaired the judging panel, described Copland as a comedian who “in only his second full year at the festival has established himself as a cult favourite and created a legion of fans for his eccentricity and bravery”.

The Edinburgh Comedy Awards are recognised as “the Oscars of Comedy”, and are famed for spotlighting comic talent at the very beginnings of their careers. Industry stars who have previously won awards at the show include Frank Skinner, Sarah Millican, Lee Evans, Al Murray, Eddie Izzard and Tim Minchin.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in