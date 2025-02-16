Cate Blanchett gives verdict on whether celebrity-led plays are ruining the West End

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cate Blanchett has shared her opinion on whether she thinks celebrity-led plays are ruining West End theatre.

The Oscar-winning actor, 55, is set to star in Thomas Ostermeier’s new production of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull at the Barbican. The six-week run marks her return to the stage for the first time in six years.

Blanchett last starred in When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other at the National Theatre in 2019, shortly before the pandemic.

The Seagull is produced by Wessex Grove, who previously brought Andrew Scott’s one-man rendition of Vanya and an adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life, starring James Norton, to the stage.

Speaking to The Guardian, Blanchett claimed that “cynical” stunt-casting – in which production companies employ star power to fuel ticket sales – is fine “as long as theatre does not become homogeneous”.

Celebrity-led productions have become increasingly common in recent years. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, for example, made her West End debut in a widely panned production of Bess Wohl’s Barcelona last year, while several celebrities, including singers Cheryl Cole and Lily Allen, have starred in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

“It’s about how that person is used and whether their celebrity is harnessed to the cart of the production in a positive way, because sometimes that can really work,” Blanchett said.

open image in gallery Cate Blanchett has given her verdict on celebrity-led theatre productions ( Invision )

“But it’s the follow-spot theatre that you’re talking about, where the lead actress or actor is slightly more brightly lit than others… You used the word ‘cynical’. I think you can smell that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Blanchett said the secret to a successful production is believability. “In everything you do, you’re very aware that you’re walking that line with an audience where you’re saying, ‘We’re doing this for you but it is absolutely happening,’” she explained.

“Theatre’s like a magic trick. Are you coming with me? Are we going here together?”

Blanchett will star as Arkadina in Ostermeier's forthcoming adaptation of Russian writer Anton Chekhov’s play alongside Mad Max actor Tom Burke in the role of Trigorin and Emma Corrin as Nina.

open image in gallery Cate Blanchett in 'When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other' ( National Theatre )

Chekhov’s 1985 play follows Arkadina, a dominating personality who must navigate a series of personal conflicts when she visits her family’s country estate. Her husband is romantically pursued by a younger actor, while her son attempts to break free of Arkadina’s influence.

Speaking to Porter earlier this month, Blanchett revealed she finds herself frequently inspired by youngs actors, including her co-star Corrin.

“I’m just amazed by not only their aliveness of their point of view, but also their technical reserves in ways that I couldn’t have even imagined having or possessing when I was their age,” she said.

The Seagull will show at The Barbican in London for six weeks, starting on 26 February 2025.