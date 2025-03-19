Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tony Award-winning producer Sonia Friedman and Tony winner Hugh Jackman have announced the launch of a new theatre company.

Together is dedicated to offering audiences affordable live theatre in intimate spaces. Alongside director Ian Rickson, the company will stage short runs of full-length plays, plus readings, panel discussions, and similar events.

“With director Ian Rickson we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theatre world,” Friedman and Jackman said in a joint statement.

“Together is about going back to basics, rediscovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance.

“At the same time, this isn’t about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End—it’s about supporting and coexisting alongside them. We have always been drawn to theatre because of its raw energy—the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience. With Ian, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process.

“We also want to embrace flexibility—whether that’s through varied performance schedules during the week or staging plays in repertoire, allowing productions and ideas to evolve in a spontaneous and organic way. By removing some of the usual constraints, we hope to create a space where the productions can feel fresh, alive, and ever-changing.”

The trio previously collaborated on the 2014 Broadway mounting of The River. The Jez Butterworth drama was directed by Rickson, starred Jackman, and was lead produced by Friedman’s company Sonia Friedman Productions.

